DC vs MI, IPL 2023: List of Impact Players in today’s match 

Mumbai Indians (MI) have won the toss and chose to bowl first against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 16th match of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, April 11.

Rohit Sharma revealed that ace fast bowler Jofra Archer is still not fit and will not be available for tonight's game. MI have picked Riley Meredith to strengthen their bowling.

The Capitals, on the other hand, handed a debut cap to former U19 World Cup winner Yash Dhull. They have also dropped Rilee Rossouw to accommodate Mustafizur Rahman.

Here is the list of substitute players for the match:

Delhi Capitals: Mukesh Kumar, Aman Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Pravin Dubey, and Ishant Sharma.

Mumbai Indians: Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, and Ramandeep Singh.

Speaking at the toss, Rohit stated that the wicket looks dry from the onset and might assist the spinners.

"We will bowl first. We batted in the first 2 games, didn't do well enough. The pitch looks dry and probably take some turn and dew might also be a factor tonight," Rohit said.

DC skipper David Warner, meanwhile, insisted that his side are charged up to entertain the home crowd.

"We would have done the same thing. All the boys are up and about, we gotta adapt to the situations and pumped to be playing in front of the home ground," Warner said.

DC vs MI Playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, and Mustafizur Rahman.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, and Riley Meredith.

