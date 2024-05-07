DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Toss result and playing XIs for today’s match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) will be up against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 56 of IPL 2024 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 7. RR are in second place in the points table, with 16 points from 10 matches, while DC are sixth with 10 points from 11 games.

After consecutive wins against Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals went down to Kolkata Knight Riders by seven wickets in their previous match at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Batting first, DC managed only 153-9, which KKR chased down in 16.3 overs.

Rajasthan's four-match winning streak came to an end when they suffered a one-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Batting first, Hyderabad posted 201-3 before restricting RR to 200-7.

When Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals met in the first half of IPL 2024 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, RR got the better of DC by 12 runs.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Today's DC vs RR toss result

RR have won the toss and have decided to bowl first. Captain Sanju Samson said:

“It looks like a good wicket to chase, so let's see how it goes.”

Expand Tweet

Rajasthan have made a couple of changes. Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer are unavailable due to niggles, while Shubham Dubey and Donovan Ferreira come in. For Delhi, Ishant Sharma and Gulbadin Naib are in.

DC vs RR - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Gulbadin Naib, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Delhi subs: Kumar Kushagra, Lalit Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Sumit Kumar, Pravin Dubey

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shubham Dubey, Rovman Powell, Donovan Ferreira, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma

Rajasthan subs: Jos Buttler, Tom Kohler Cadmore, Kunal Rathore, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Sen

Today's DC vs RR pitch report

According to Brian Lara, there are a bit more bare patches than earlier in the pitch, which means more cracks. He added that there's a covering of grass, but it's in the middle of the pitch.

Lara added that bowlers must keep the ball on a very good length before concluding that it's going to be another high-scoring game.

Today's DC vs RR match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: Prithvi Shaw, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Shai Hope, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar Salam, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Lizaad Williams, Sumit Kumar, Ishant Sharma, David Warner, Gulbadin Naib, Praveen Dubey, Kumar Kushagra, Ricky Bhui, Anrich Nortje, Lalit Yadav, Jhye Richardson, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Swastik Chikara

Expand Tweet

Rajasthan Royals squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sandeep Sharma, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Shubham Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Nandre Burger, Kuldeep Sen, Abid Mushtaq, Kunal Singh Rathore, Donovan Ferreira

DC vs RR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Ulhas Gandhe

TV umpire: Michael Gough

Match Referee: Daniel Manohar

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback