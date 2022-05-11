DC vs RR memes, IPL 2022: Top 10 funny memes from the latest match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 58th match of IPL 2022 on Wednesday (May 11). With 12 points from 12 games, DC occupies the fifth position in the IPL points table, courtesy of the victory.

Earlier in the evening, DC captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and invited their opponents to bat first. RR received a huge blow early on as Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler (7) departed in the third over with just 11 runs on the scoreboard. Ravichandran Ashwin (50 in 38 balls) walked in at one down and calmed things for his side with a 43-run partnership with Yashasvi Jaiswal (19).

After Jaiswal returned to the pavilion, Devdutt Padikkal (48) joined Ashwin in the middle and bought up some quick runs to set up a decent platform for the finishers. During this partnership, Ashwin reached his first IPL half-century before Mitchell Marsh (2/25) dismissed him in the 15th over.

Rajasthan Royals desperately missed Shimron Hetmyer's services in the death overs as none of their middle-order batters in the line-up could clear the boundary at will. Eventually, the Royals managed to reach 160/6 in 20 overs.

The Capitals had to chase down 161 to keep their playoffs hopes alive. RR pacer Trent Boult gave them an early jolt by sending KS Bharat (0) packing to the pavilion off the second delivery of the second innings. Prasidh Krishna then bowled a maiden in the second over to mount the pressure on the Delhi Capitals.

David Warner (52*) and Mitchell Marsh (89) weathered the storm by playing watchfully in the beginning before gradually taking the attack to the opposition. While Warner dropped the anchor, Marsh took on the role of the aggressor in the partnership to help the Capitals advance steadily towards the target.

The Delhi Capitals cruised away to the victory in the 19th over and won the match comfortably by eight wickets.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar