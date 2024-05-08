DC vs RR: Who won yesterday's match in IPL 2024?

Delhi Capitals (DC) beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 20 runs in yesterday's IPL 2024 match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Sent into bat, DC put up 221-8. In the chase, RR were held to 201-8 despite skipper Sanju Samson's brilliant 86 off 46.

Chasing 222, the Royals lost Yashasvi Jaiswal for 4 as he was caught at mid-off, trying to go after Khaleel Ahmed. Jos Buttler (19) then inside-edged a tossed-up delivery from Axar Patel.

Samson singlehandedly kept RR's hopes alive, clobbering eight fours and six sixes in a brilliant exhibition of clean hitting even as Riyan Parag (27 off 22) and Shubham Dubey (25 off 12) failed to convert starts.

Samson went after Ishant Sharma in the fourth over and clubbed him for a six and two fours. He took on Mukesh Kumar as well, slamming him for 6, 4, 4 in a 15-run over. The Rajasthan skipper brought up his half-century in style, launching Kuldeep Yadav over long-on for a maximum.

Samson's stunning innings ended in contentious fashion, as he was given out caught on the long-on boundary off Kumar. The decision was referred upstairs by the umpires, and the fielder Shai Hope was too close to the rope. Clearly, Samson and the RR camp were not too pleased with the decision.

RR lost their way after their skipper's exit. Kuldeep bowled a brilliant 18th over, conceding only four runs and getting the scalps of Donovan Ferreira (1) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2).

Openers, Stubbs shine as DC post impressive total

Openers Jake Fraser-McGurk (50 off 20) and Abishek Porel (65 off 36) slammed brilliant fifties, while Tristan Stubbs (41 off 20) provided the finishing touches as DC posted 221-8.

The opening partnership for Delhi added 60 in only 4.2 overs. Fraser-McGurk took on Avesh Khan in the fourth over and clobbered him for four fours and two sixes to race to a 19-ball fifty. His stunning knock ended in soft fashion, as he chipped a full toss from Ashwin (3-24) to extra cover.

Hope (1) was run out in unfortunate fashion at the non-striker's end as Sandeep Sharma got a hand on one that was hit straight back at the bowler from Porel. Axar (15) hit one from Ashwin straight to long-off.

At the other end, Porel reached his fifty by slapping a short of length ball from Avesh over deep midwicket for a maximum.

Porel's fine knock ended when he miscued a tossed up delivery from Ashwin to point.

Rishabh Pant (15) swiped one from Yuzvendra Chahal straight to fine leg. Stubbs, though, played a fine knock, clobbering three fours and as many sixes. He perished to Sandeep in the last over, trapped lbw with a near-yorker length delivery, after launching the RR pacer for consecutive maximums.

DC vs RR: Who won Player of the Match in yesterday's IPL 2024 match?

Fraser-McGurk and Porel hit excellent fifties for DC, while Stubbs excelled at the death. With the ball, Kuldeep was outstanding with his two-fer, while Kumar also picked up two crucial wickets.

For RR, Ashwin starred with 3-24, while Samson's played an exceptional knock, which went in vain. Kuldeep, though, was named the Player of the Match for his figures of 2-25.

