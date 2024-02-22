Delhi Capitals Schedule IPL 2024: DC match list, dates, venues & timings in IST

Delhi Capitals (DC) will travel to Mohali for their IPL 2024 opener against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 23. The two North Indian sides will play in the first-afternoon game of the season, which will begin at 3:30 pm IST.

The IPL released the schedule for the first 21 matches of the tournament on Thursday, which included five matches for DC, three of them being away games. According to Arun Dhumal, the tournament chairman, the remaining schedule will be revealed after confirmation regarding the dates of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections which will take place around the same time.

Five days after facing PBKS, DC would travel to Jaipur to play Rajasthan Royals before hosting Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders in Vizag on March 31 and April 3, respectively. They'll then play their second afternoon game in Mumbai against Rohit Sharma's five-time champions on April 7.

DC won't play any matches at its home ground, the Arun Jaitley Stadium, because the stadium would reportedly need some buffer time after hosting the second leg of the Women's Premier League, including the final on March 17.

"IPL team Delhi Capitals is likely to play their first two IPL matches in Pune and Cuttack as Delhi's Arun Jaitley Cricket Stadium will not be ready to host the tournament just days after hosting the Women's Premier League final match," news agency ANI said in a post on X.

Delhi had a torrid IPL 2023. In the absence of Rishabh Pant, the David Warner-led side struggled to put up consistent unified performances and registered just five wins in 14 games, finishing ninth in the points table. Pant has now returned to training and is expected to play as the captain and specialist batter in IPL 2024.

Delhi Capitals (DC) schedule for IPL 2024

March 23 - Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, 3:30 PM IST, Mohali

March 28 - Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, 7:30 PM IST, Jaipur

March 31 - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, 7:30 PM IST, Vizag

April 3 - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 7:30 PM IST, Vizag

April 7 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 3:30 PM IST, Mumbai

Delhi Capitals (DC) squad for IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant (c), Pravin Dubey, David Warner, Vicky Ostwal, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Abishek Porel, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Lungi Ngidi, Lalit Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Ishant Sharma, Yash Dhull, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Shai Hope, and Swastik Chhikara.

