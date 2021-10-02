Delhi Capitals to sport special jersey for their clash against Mumbai Indians 

Delhi Capitals (DC) will don a special kit against Mumbai Indians (MI) to celebrate India's diversity. The franchise sported similar attire during their clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2020 edition of the competition.

The special kit is of a lighter shade than compared to their regular kit. It also sports a rainbow in the torso region and has has a collar shade similar to the jersey compared to the striking red color they have on their regular jersey. The franchise racked up a convincing win against the RCB, the last time they wore the jersey.

RCB is a franchise that has garnered a reputation for playing with special jerseys. They set the trend with their iconic green jersey that has been a part of the league since its introduction. The green jersey sends a message to preserve the environment. This season, it was swapped for a blue kit, which resembles the shade of the PPE kit worn by frontline workers in the fight against COVID.

Also Check: IPL Live Score | IPL Points Table | IPL Schedule

DC now become the second franchise to wear a special kit on two separate occasions. The franchise shared the news on their social media handles with the caption:

"Celebrating the diversity of our beautiful country by embracing a colourful jersey."

Delhi Capitals have secured a spot in the playoffs for the third season in a row

Following the Punjab Kings' victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders last night, the Delhi Capitals became the second franchise to seal a playoff berth in the 2021 IPL.

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals



Predict which DC XI will take to the field today 👇🏼



#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #MIvDC @jswsteel New 👕, but same old pre-match rituals 😉Predict which DC XI will take to the field today 👇🏼 New 👕, but same old pre-match rituals 😉



Predict which DC XI will take to the field today 👇🏼



#YehHaiNayiDilli #IPL2021 #MIvDC @jswsteel https://t.co/knSFgzusze

Also Read

The franchise have found tremendous success ever since their rebranding to the Capitals. They made their maiden finals appearance last year but fell short against the defending champions.

With three fixtures remaining, the Delhi Capitals will aim to seal a top two spot. They were involved in a neck to neck race against CSK at the top of the points table, but a loss to KKR meant that they lost their lead in the pursuit for the top spot

Edited by Diptanil Roy

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far