Dewald Brevis smashes massive 114m hit in sixes challenge after GT vs CSK IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Dewald Brevis took part in the super sixes challenge after his side's IPL 2025 match against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 25. The young South African went on to hammer a massive 114-meter six in the competition.

Ad

The 22-year-old, who had been roped in as Gurjapneet Singh's injury replacement by CSK, played a critical role in the Super Kings' commanding 83-run win over the Titans on Sunday. Coming in at number five, Brevis hammered a 23-ball 57, laced with four fours and five sixes, to drive the Yellow Army to 230 in 20 overs.

With the ball, Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad took three wickets each to bowl the home side out for 147. With this, CSK ended a rather disappointing campaign on a high.

Ad

Trending

Watch the video of the Super Sixes challenge here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brevis finished the IPL 2025 season with 225 runs in six innings at 37.50 and a strike rate of 180. While he is likely to be one of the first retentions ahead of the following season for CSK, the think tank could make wholesale changes after finishing at the bottom of the points table this year.

"I kept telling my mind that it's cool out there" - Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis. (Image Credits: Getty)

At the post-match presentation following the game against the Titans, Brevis said that not taking pressure and looking to enjoy the game worked in his favor at IPL 2025. The 22-year-old said, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo:

Ad

"I'm definitely happy. I'm really enjoying and having fun. Just be myself - the kid who has played the game. I just enjoyed it. I kept telling my mind that it's cool out there. I needed to play an innings like that, and I'm, very grateful for it. For me, a big thing is I've got people who advice me."

The four teams to have qualified for the IPL 2025 playoffs are Punjab Kings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More