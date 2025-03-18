"Dhoni gave me the new ball, shrugged his shoulders and left" - R Ashwin recalls interesting incident involving Sachin Tendulkar ahead of IPL 2025

Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin recalled when he first opened the bowling in the powerplay for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of his return to the franchise in the 2025 season. The 38-year-old first played for CSK in 2009 but featured in only two games as the team suffered a semifinal elimination.

However, Ashwin became a regular in the playing XI in the 2010 IPL season and soon turned into one of MS Dhoni's most trusted weapons. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer also soon made a spinner bowling with the new ball a thing in T20s.

Recalling his first occasion of opening the bowling for CSK in 2010, Ashwin said at the launch event of a book titled Leo -- The Untold Story of Chennai Super Kings (Via Hindustan Times):

"Those were the days of Facebook chat, and I remember we spoke there (in 2009). MS said, 'I wanna use you well next year'. I went in and it was quite bizarre, Dhoni got injured (in a match against KKR) and I lost my form for 2-3 games too. When we both made our comebacks, I got my first initiation of bowling with the new ball against Mumbai Indians (MI) in front of Sachin Tendulkar. It was a huge game. Dhoni gave me the new ball, shrugged his shoulders and left."

He added:

"He does not give you many words, but Huss (Mike Hussey), I remember, asked me, 'Can you get Pollard out?' (while defending 166 for CSK). I was a bit jittery. I just bowled the ball outside off stump and as luck would have it, Pollard skied one in the air. Thilan Thushara, standing long off, came running all the way, and Murali Vijay crossed him from behind. It was one of the most bizarre catches ever. It hit Thusara's hands, Vijay's eyes were closed and the ball fell into his hands."

Ashwin opened the bowling to the two MI openers, Sachin Tendulkar and Shikhar Dhawan, in the above-mentioned contest. While he did not dismiss either batter, the champion spinner made a massive impact in the game with outstanding figures of 2/22 in four overs.

Apart from the crucial wicket of Kieron Pollard for five, Ashwin also dismissed all-rounder Ryan Mclaren to help CSK pull off a 24-run victory. The side ultimately went on to win their first IPL title later that season.

"Have come back to CSK not as someone who has achieved so much" - R Ashwin

Ravichandran Ashwin expressed his delight at returning to CSK for the upcoming 2025 IPL season. The 38-year-old played for the franchise from the start of his career until 2015, helping them to two IPL titles.

"Most importantly, I have come back to CSK not as someone who has achieved so much but as someone who has gone through the full circle and wants to come back here and enjoy just like before. It is a wonderful place to be," said Ashwin.

CSK acquired Ashwin's services for ₹9.75 crores at the IPL 2025 auction after he was not retained by the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Chennai fans can witness their hometown hero for the first time in the yellow jersey when CSK takes on MI in their 2025 IPL opener at Chepauk Stadium on March 23.

