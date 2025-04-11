"Dhoni is making fun of himself" - Top 10 funny memes as KKR restrict CSK to 103/9 in IPL 2025 match in Chennai

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are contesting in match 25 of IPL 2025 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Friday, April 11. KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bowl first, considering the dew factor in the second innings.
The hosts got off to a poor start as their openers struggled for rhythm on a two-paced pitch. Devon Conway (12) perished at the beginning of the fourth over while trying to up the ante, with just 16 runs on the board. His opening partner, Rachin Ravindra, also returned to the pavilion an over later after a labored 4 (9).
Rahul Tripathi (16) and Vijay Shankar (29) played sedate knocks for a while but could not convert their starts into big ones. CSK's batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards after the duo's departure as they went from 59/2 to 79/9 in a few overs and lost their way completely. Shivam Dube (31*) added some runs with the last batter and took the Super Kings to 103 for nine in 20 overs.
Fans enjoyed the one-sided action during the first innings of Friday's IPL 2025 match between CSK and KKR.
During the mid-innings break, KKR pacer Harshit Rana reflected on his team's bowling performance, saying:
"The focus was on replicating the plans. Focus on what the wicket was offering and bring in the bowlers when required. The wicket is such that if you hit the 5-6 metre length, it's not easy to hit you. Dropping catches is a part of the game. Will ask for a dinner from both Venkatesh Iyer and Sunil Narine. It's about taking it deep as the pitch isn't easy."
