"Dhoni can't see any captain getting successful. Then it was Kohli, today Ruturaj Gaikwad"- Top 10 funny memes after CSK's loss vs RR in IPL 2025

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) suffered their second straight loss in IPL 2025, as the Rajasthan Royals (RR) beat them by six runs on Sunday, March 30, at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. As a result, they are now in the seventh position in the points table with two points from three games.

After being asked to bat first, RR scored 182/9 in 20 overs on the back of contributions from Nitish Rana (81), Riyan Parag (37), Sanju Samson (20), and Shimron Hetmyer (19). Noor Ahmad continued his good form with the Super Kings and regained the Purple Cap by picking up two wickets.

For the second match on the trot, the CSK's batting unit struggled under the pressure of a chase. After a duck in the previous game against RCB, Ruturaj Gaikwad (63) led his side from the front on Sunday with a brilliant half-century. However, he did not get much support from others in the lineup, which eventually resulted in a narrow six-run defeat.

Fans observed CSK's poor overall performance across all departments in Sunday's IPL 2025 match against RR. They conveyed their frustration by sharing memes on X and Instagram.

Here are some of the best memes:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"I feel 180 was chaseable" - CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad after losing against RR in IPL 2025 match

At the post-match presentation, CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad stated that a target of 180 was gettable on the surface and felt that the poor start in the chase cost them the game.

Reviewing his team's performance, Ruturaj said:

"I feel 180 was chaseable. It was still a good wicket if you hit the pockets and time the ball really well. I was really happy at the end of the innings when they finished on 180 (182). After the powerplay they were looking at 210-220 which would have been 20 runs above par but I think 180 was chaseable. Unfortunately we have not been able to get off to a good start."

On his team's batting unit, Ruturaj Gaikwad added:

"Once we get that going, we'll be a really good batting unit. Long flight, not happy to be taking a three-hour flight but lots of positives. Noor obviously is bowling well, Khaleel has bowled well, Jaddu bhai bowled well. I think we're there - it's just not coming together. We need to build pressure. It's not been happening in the last few games but once the fielding comes together and we have momentum we'll be a really good side."

CSK will lock horns with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in their next match of IPL 2025 on Saturday, April 5, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

