Dhruv Jurel falls to ground laughing after fielding coach misses tennis ball catch in IPL 2025 training [Watch]

Rajasthan Royals (RR) wicketkeeper-batter Dhruv Jurel fell on the ground laughing during a training session ahead of IPL 2025. Several players have recently linked up with the franchise at the training camp and commenced preparations for the upcoming season.

Ad

Dhruv Jurel was retained by RR ahead of the mega auction last year for a hefty price of INR 14 crore. The move raised a few eyebrows as the franchise let go of star international batter Jos Buttler, who had been the most prolific scorer for the Royals over the years.

The Rajasthan franchise recently took to their official Instagram handle and shared a reel to give fans a glimpse of the fun session in the IPL 2025 training camp. In it, Dhruv Jurel could be seen hitting the ball high into the air while fielding coach Dishant Yagnik tried to catch them. During one of the attempts, the RR fielding coach failed to catch the ball and lost his balance. After witnessing it, Jurel fell on the ground laughing, with teammate Riyan Parag beside him.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the reel below:

Ad

RR's IPL 2025 campaign will commence with a clash vs SRH on March 23

Rajasthan Royals will face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their opening match of IPL 2025 on March 23 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The two teams faced off in the Qualifier 2 last year, with SRH winning the contest and advancing to the finals, where they lost against KKR.

Ad

Here is RR's complete schedule for IPL 2025:

March 23: SunRisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad, 4 pm

March 26: Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati, 8 pm

March 30: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings in Guwahati, 8 pm

April 5: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Mullanpur, 8 pm

April 9: Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in Ahmedabad, 8 pm

April 13: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur, 4 pm

April 16: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in Delhi, 8 pm

Ad

April 19: Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants in Jaipur, 8 pm

April 24: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru, 8 pm

April 28: Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans in Jaipur, 8 pm

May 1: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians in Jaipur, 8 pm

May 4: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals in Kolkata, 4 pm

May 12: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in Chennai, 8 pm

May 16: Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings in Jaipur, 8 pm

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️