“Did not utter a word throughout the evening” - Preity Zinta’s heartwarming post for Priyansh Arya after PBKS vs CSK IPL 2025 match [In Pictures]

Bollywood veteran and Punjab Kings (PBKS) co-owner Preity Zinta shared a heartwarming post for batter Priyansh Arya following their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The two sides met in the 22nd game of the season on Tuesday, April 8, in Mullanpur.

Opting to bat first, PBKS put up a formidable total of 219/6, thanks to a scintillating century by Priyansh Arya. The explosive southpaw smashed 103 off 42 balls, including seven fours and nine sixes. In response, CSK fought valiantly but ultimately fell short, finishing at 201/5 — 18 runs behind the target.

A day later, on Wednesday, April 9, Preity Zinta shared a post on X to praise Arya for his brilliant innings. She wrote:

“Last night was beyond special. We witnessed an explosive game of cricket, the roar of a legend, and the birth of a bright star! I met 24-year-old Priyansh Arya with some of our other young players a couple of days ago. He was quiet, shy & unassuming & did not utter a word throughout the evening.”

“Last night, I met him again during the PBKS vs CSK game at the Mullanpur cricket stadium. This time his talent spoke out aloud and his aggressive batting style stunned not just me but all of India as he etched his name in the record books for a blistering 103 off 42 balls. So proud of you, Priyansh Arya. You are a shining example of how actions speak louder than words. Keep smiling and shining & thank you for entertaining not just me but everyone that showed up to see the game. Here’s to many more memorable moments on and off the field," she continued.

With this win, Punjab have now won three out of their four matches and currently sit fourth on the points table with six points.

“I feel I should contribute more to the team” - Priyansh Arya reflects following historic hundred against CSK

Priyansh Arya was named Player of the Match for his stunning knock of 103 off 42 balls against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). During the post-game presentation, the 24-year-old expressed his desire to contribute even more to the team's success. Arya said [as quoted by Cricbuzz]:

“Out of the world feeling, I feel very happy but I feel I should contribute more to the team. Shreyas told me to bat with intent, you go for it even with your first ball after I got out last match. When Nehal came out to bat, I told him we will look for singles and doubles, but he told me you play the way with whatever first comes to your mind. All bowlers are good, any bowler could have troubled me.”

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) next, on Saturday, April 12, in Hyderabad.

