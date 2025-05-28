"Didn’t throw the helmet" - RCB take subtle dig at Avesh Khan after Jitesh Sharma's celebration in IPL 2025 match vs LSG [In Picture]

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took a subtle dig at Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Avesh Khan over his infamous helmet celebration. It came in the form of a social media post following their thrilling six-wicket win over LSG in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27.

Stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma guided his team to a famous win with a blistering unbeaten knock of 85 runs from 33 deliveries. After hitting the winning shot, the keeper-batter swung his helmet in the air in elation.

RCB posted a picture of Jitesh's celebration on X and pointed out how he didn't throw the helmet on the ground, taking an indirect dig at Avesh. The LSG seamer had slammed his helmet on the turf after the side eked out a narrow one-wicket win over RCB in the 2023 edition.

Here's what the Bengaluru-based side wrote on the microblogging platform:

"Didn’t throw the helmet. We respect it."

Jitesh Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match for his explosive batting exploits. RCB scripted their highest successful run chase in the IPL, going past the steep 228-run target in 18.4 overs.

With the victory, Bengaluru secured a spot in the top two, finishing second in the points table after the league stage. They claimed 19 points from their 14 fixtures, the joint-highest of the season alongside table-toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS).

"No words to describe what he did" - Mayank Agarwal on Jitesh Sharma's heroics in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 clash

Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal formed a scintillating 107*-run stand off 45 balls for the fifth wicket to take RCB home. Agarwal delivered an impactful batting performance, finishing at 41* runs in 23 balls.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Agarwal reserved high praise for Jitesh. The 34-year-old said (via NDTV):

"There is very little talking to do. I just had to give the strike, and I think it was a wicketkeeper's game. Jitesh put up a show, and he was simply outstanding. There are no words to describe what he did. We were just calculating, and the wicket was good enough to target the fast bowlers. It builds a lot of confidence, momentum and belief as well.

"We could not do it last game, but we definitely made amends, and the captain led from the front. When I came, we lost two quick wickets. The plan was to build a partnership, and we knew the wicket was good enough."

Bengaluru will take on Punjab in Eliminator 1 of IPL 2025. The match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday, May 29. The winner of the encounter will advance to the final, while the losing team will compete in Qualifier 2 for a spot in the summit clash.

