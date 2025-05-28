"Didn’t throw the helmet" - RCB take subtle dig at Avesh Khan after Jitesh Sharma's celebration in IPL 2025 match vs LSG [In Picture]

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified May 28, 2025 10:31 IST
2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty
Jitesh Sharma in action. (Pic: Getty Images).

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) took a subtle dig at Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Avesh Khan over his infamous helmet celebration. It came in the form of a social media post following their thrilling six-wicket win over LSG in Lucknow on Tuesday, May 27.

Stand-in skipper Jitesh Sharma guided his team to a famous win with a blistering unbeaten knock of 85 runs from 33 deliveries. After hitting the winning shot, the keeper-batter swung his helmet in the air in elation.

RCB posted a picture of Jitesh's celebration on X and pointed out how he didn't throw the helmet on the ground, taking an indirect dig at Avesh. The LSG seamer had slammed his helmet on the turf after the side eked out a narrow one-wicket win over RCB in the 2023 edition.

also-read-trending Trending

Here's what the Bengaluru-based side wrote on the microblogging platform:

"Didn’t throw the helmet. We respect it."

Jitesh Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match for his explosive batting exploits. RCB scripted their highest successful run chase in the IPL, going past the steep 228-run target in 18.4 overs.

With the victory, Bengaluru secured a spot in the top two, finishing second in the points table after the league stage. They claimed 19 points from their 14 fixtures, the joint-highest of the season alongside table-toppers Punjab Kings (PBKS).

"No words to describe what he did" - Mayank Agarwal on Jitesh Sharma's heroics in LSG vs RCB IPL 2025 clash

Jitesh Sharma and Mayank Agarwal formed a scintillating 107*-run stand off 45 balls for the fifth wicket to take RCB home. Agarwal delivered an impactful batting performance, finishing at 41* runs in 23 balls.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Agarwal reserved high praise for Jitesh. The 34-year-old said (via NDTV):

"There is very little talking to do. I just had to give the strike, and I think it was a wicketkeeper's game. Jitesh put up a show, and he was simply outstanding. There are no words to describe what he did. We were just calculating, and the wicket was good enough to target the fast bowlers. It builds a lot of confidence, momentum and belief as well.
"We could not do it last game, but we definitely made amends, and the captain led from the front. When I came, we lost two quick wickets. The plan was to build a partnership, and we knew the wicket was good enough."

Bengaluru will take on Punjab in Eliminator 1 of IPL 2025. The match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Thursday, May 29. The winner of the encounter will advance to the final, while the losing team will compete in Qualifier 2 for a spot in the summit clash.

About the author
Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya Suketu Desai

Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.

Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado.

Know More

Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS

Quick Links

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications