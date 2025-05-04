Digvesh Rathi takes sweet revenge immediately after being hit for a six by Shreyas Iyer in PBKS vs LSG IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) spinner Digvesh Rathi claimed the crucial wicket of Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shreyas Iyer in Match 54 of the 2025 IPL. The game is being played on Sunday, May 4, at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala.
On the first ball of the 13th over of PBKS’ innings, Iyer smashed Digvesh for a maximum straight down the ground. However, on the very next delivery, Digvesh bowled a full-length, floated ball outside off. Shreyas attempted an inside-out shot but sliced it too much, resulting in a simple catch to backward point, where Mayank Yadav made no mistake.
Rathi then celebrated in his trademark fashion—mimicking an autograph, this time writing on his hand instead of the turf. Meanwhile, this was also the first time that the PBKS skipper was dismissed by a spinner in IPL 2025.
Here's a video of the dismissal:
The Punjab skipper played a valuable knock, scoring 45 off 25 balls with four boundaries and two sixes. The right-handed batter’s dismissal left PBKS at 128/3 after 12.2 overs.
Prabhsimran Singh stands tall as PBKS look set to post a big total
After being put in to bat, Punjab Kings didn’t have the best of starts, losing Priyansh Arya for just one in the first over to Akash Singh. Josh Inglis came in at No. 3 and played a quick-fire cameo, scoring 30 off 14 balls before Akash dismissed him in the fifth over for his second wicket of the match.
Prabhsimran Singh and skipper Shreyas Iyer then built momentum, taking the team past the 100-run mark inside 10 overs. Prabhsimran brought up his third consecutive fifty, reaching the milestone in 30 balls. Iyer, meanwhile, played a blazing knock of 45 off 25 deliveries before falling to Digvesh Rathi.
Youngster Nehal Wadhera couldn’t convert his start into a big score and was bowled for 16 off nine balls by Prince Yadav. At the time of writing, PBKS were 171/4 after 16 overs, with Prabhsimran (74) and Shashank Singh (2) at the crease.
