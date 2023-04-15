Dinesh Karthik sets dubious record for most ducks in IPL history during RCB vs. DC clash

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik equalled Mandeep Singh's regrettable record for most ducks in IPL history. Karthik was dismissed for a golden duck against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday, April 15.

The dismissal came on the second ball of the 15th over when Karthik's miscued pull shot off Kuldeep Yadav went right into the hands of Lalit Yadav. With the dismissal, Karthik continued his poor run of form this season with an abysmal average of 3.33 from four matches.

The dismissal marked the 15th time Dinesh Karthik had been dismissed for a duck in IPL history, equalling Mandeep Singh for the uncherished feat.

Karthik joined Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2022 after four years with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and played the finisher's role with much success last year. Playing predominantly in the lower middle order, he scored 330 runs at an impressive average of 55 and a strike rate of 183.

Overall, DK has played 232 IPL games and scored 4,386 runs at an average of 26.43 and a strike rate of 132.43. He has played for Delhi Daredevils, Kings XI Punjab, Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Lions, Kolkata Knight Riders, and Royal Challengers Bangalore in his illustrious IPL career.

"The way we bowled was just unbelievable" - RCB skipper lauds bowlers for emphatic victory over DC

RCB skipper Faf du Plessis was visibly impressed by his bowlers after the victory against DC

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis was delighted with his team's performance on Saturday. The Bengaluru-based side bounced back after two tough losses with a resounding win over the struggling Delhi Capitals.

After being put into bat by DC skipper David Warner, RCB scored a seemingly mediocre 174-6 in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli led the way with a classy 50 off 34 deliveries, which included 6 fours and a six.

While the total looked chasable at the halfway stage considering the history of the ground, RCB responded with a spirited bowling performance to restrict DC to just 151-9 in their 20 overs.

IPL debutant Vijaykumar Vyshak impressed with figures of 3/20 in his four overs, while Mohammed Siraj chipped in with two wickets.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Faf du Plessis was particularly impressed by the bowlers, especially the seamers in the powerplay.

"We needed that to get the confidence back in the group. Especially the bowling group. Defending a total is not always easy at the Chinnaswamy, so very proud of them. Generally, the first six overs are more important. The way we bowled was just unbelievable. Huge credit to our seamers in the first six."

With the victory, RCB got their campaign back on track with two wins from four matches. However, the result continued the woes for the Delhi Capitals, who fell to five losses from five games.

RCB will take on the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday, April 17. Meanwhile, DC will get some much-needed time off before taking on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Delhi on Thursday, April 20.

