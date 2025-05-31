  • home icon
“DK is going to be unbearable if they win” - Former captain’s hilarious remark ahead of RCB’s IPL 2025 final

By Shankar
Modified May 31, 2025 17:41 IST
2025 IPL - Royal Challengers Bengaluru v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty
Dinesh Karthik in RCB colours - Source: Getty

Former England captain Nasser Hussain jokingly said Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting coach Dinesh Karthik could become unbearable if his side wins the IPL this season. The 39-year-old has worked with Hussain as part of the Sky Sports commenatary panel over the last few years.

Karthik was appointed as the RCB mentor in 2024, a month after he announced his retirement from the IPL.

"RCB have got through to the finals. If they win that, DK is going to be unbearable. One season as coach/mentor and he's won it," Hussain said in jest on the Sky Sports Podcast.

Another former England captain Michael Atherton said that Karthik could be "doubly unbearable" if RCB win the IPL in 2025.

"He's unbearable at the best of times, he's going to be doubly unbearable. He'll be like John Terry, at the front of the RCB trophy presentation holding it there with Virat Kohli," Michael Atherton added.
RCB await the winner of MI versus PBKS Qualifier 2 clash in IPL 2025 final

RCB entered the IPL 2025 final with a thumping eight-wicket win over Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Gujarat Titans (GT) by 20 runs in the Eliminator on Friday, May 30.

As a result, MI will face the Shreyas Iyer-led side in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, June 1. RCB will face the winner of that match in the summit clash at Ahmedabad on Tuesday, June 3. This will be RCB's fourth IPL final after the 2009, 2011 and 2016 seasons.

They have made it to the IPL Playoffs in five out of the last six seasons. The 2025 season was the first time since 2016 that RCB featured in Qualifier 1 of the IPL. They finished the league phase of IPL 2025 with a win in each of their seven away matches.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
