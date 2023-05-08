"Don't think I have ever seen a no-ball off the last ball" - Tom Moody after SRH beat RR in dramatic finish 

Tom Moody recently stated that the IPL 2023 encounter between the Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) was the first time he has witnessed a last-ball no-ball change the result of a match.

Hyderabad chased down Rajasthan's mammoth 215-run target in thrilling fashion at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 7.

SRH required five runs from the last ball to pocket the match. RR pacer Sandeep Sharma bowled an accurate yorker, which resulted in Abdul Samad getting caught at the long-off fence. However, the team's celebrations were cut short by the no-ball siren.

The medium pacer overstepped, giving Samad another chance to become a hero. The right-handed batter capitalized on the free hit, smashing a six over the bowler's head to help his team complete a famous four-wicket win.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo about the dramatic finish, Tom Moody remarked:

"I have been in a lot of dugouts and I have watched a lot of T20 games. I don't think I have ever seen a no-ball off the last ball, and then turning the fortunes like that before. All the cricket that I have seen, that is the first for me."

He also pointed out how technology has now provided a chance to ensure that correct decisions are made regarding the front foot no-balls, adding:

"All I can say is, thank goodness we do have the ability for that no-ball to be checked because in the past we have seen the odd error on the front foot, which I don't blame the on-field umpires. That changes someone's campaign completely."

The Hyderabad-based franchise chased down 17 runs off the final over to claim their fourth victory of the season. Aiden Markram and Co. are currently languishing in the penultimate spot in the IPL 2023 points table with four wins from 10 matches.

"That dressing room will be devastated" - Tom Moody on RR's heartbreaking defeat

Rajasthan's confidence has taken a hit, considering that the side have lost five of their last six matches in the tournament. Tom Moody reckoned that their defeat against Hyderabad will haunt them badly.

The veteran coach suggested that it won't be easy for the Sanju Samson-led side to get their campaign back on track after two heavy defeats. He elaborated:

"That dressing room will be devastated. It will be very flat and it will be lost for answers. I know there will be a number of people just pacing around and sort of staring into space sort of wondering what went wrong.

"There will be a lot of people with their heads in their hands feeling accountable and responsible for errors that they may have made. It is going to take a lot of lift them off the canvas."

With five wins and six losses to their name, Rajasthan are currently placed fourth in the points table. The Royals, however, have a good net run rate of 0.388, which could help them in the business end of the competition.

