"Don't have time" - Kumar Sangakkara distances himself from Team India's coaching role

Former Sri Lankan skipper and Rajasthan Royals' current coach Kumar Sangakkara has become the latest candidate to distance himself from Team India's coaching role. The ex-elegant left-handed batter declined the possibility of the role, claiming that he has no time.

With Rahul Dravid set to leave the position vacant after the 2024 T20 World Cup, the BCCI has already invited applications for the same. Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer have declined offers after claiming to have been approached by the BCCI, while Andy Flower has denied applying for the role.

Speaking at a presser after the Royals lost Qualifier 2 on Friday, May 24, Sangakkara said:

"I have not been approached and I don't have time to commit full-time to an India coaching job. Happy with my stint with Royals and let's see how it goes."

Despite not sealing a title for the Rajasthan Royals yet, the 46-year-old has done a decent job for the franchise, lifting them to the playoffs twice in three years.

Kumar Sangakkara heaps praise on Sandeep Sharma

Sandeep Sharma and Sanju Samson. (Credits: Twitter)

Sangakkara went on to praise Sandeep Sharma, who has used his variations to significant effect throughout the season. With Prasidh Krishna and Navdeep Saini unavailable, the Sri Lankan felt Sandeep, who took 13 wickets in 11 innings, stepped up to the plate. He said:

"I think it's just a case of changing his role. We always knew that a lot of sides used him upfront but with his pace and skill, we identified that he will be very, very effective for us in the middle and at the back end."

He added:

"We didn't have the services of Prasidh Krishna again. Navdeep Saini was injured, and he was coming back from a big shoulder injury and came [in] halfway through the season. For two seasons now, Sandeep has been absolutely outstanding for us."

The 39-run win for the SunRisers over the Royals has set up a final clash with the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, May 26.

