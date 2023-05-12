“Don’t worry, keep playing your game” - Yashasvi Jaiswal on how Sanju Samson encouraged him after Jos Buttler run-out

Rajasthan Royals (RR) opener Yashasvi Jaiswal stated that skipper Sanju Samson had words of encouragement for him after the youngster was involved in the run-out of Jos Buttler. Jaiswal revealed that Samson asked him not to worry about it and carry on playing his game.

Rajasthan Royals hammered Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by nine wickets in match number 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday, May 11. Set to chase 150, Jaiswal smashed an unbeaten 98 off 47 balls as RR raced home in 13.1 overs.

The RR opener got off to a rollicking start with the bat, but was involved in the run-out of Buttler (0) in the second over, following a mix-up. In the post-match presentation, Jaiswal opened up on how Samson calmed his nerves after walking out to the middle at the fall of Buttler’s wicket.

The 21-year-old stated:

“I think it (run out) happens in the game, nobody does it on purpose. It gives me responsibility to carry on and make sure that I am there. Sanju bhai came to me and said ‘Don’t worry, keep playing your game, you are in nice touch’ and I was okay.”

On his brilliant knock, the left-handed batter stated that he always goes out to bat with a positive mindset. Jaiswal elaborated:

“I always have it in my heart to go out and do well. That’s how I think. Nice feeling that we have won. It’s not like everything happened right for me but I try my best. Process is very important, how I prepare and what I’m telling myself is as well.”

During the course of his blazing innings, Jaiswal smashed a 13-ball fifty, breaking the record for the fastest IPL half-century.

“I’m learning to win it for the team” - Jaiswal

After Buttler’s dismissal, Jaiswal and Samson (48* off 29) added an unbroken 121 runs for the second wicket. It was the youngster who hit the winning runs, scoring a boundary off Shardul Thakur.

Sharing his thoughts on taking the team home, Jaiswal said:

“The shot with which I won [the match] is what’s most pleasing because I’m learning to play till the end and win it for the team. That’s my motto. I’m blessed, grateful and trying my best.

On missing out on a hundred, he said that he wasn’t thinking about it. The RR opener stated:

“I just wanted to make the NRR high and [was] not thinking about hundred. We were talking about net run rate.

"I’m just grateful for a tournament like the IPL where youngsters like me can come and perform. This has been a great platform for players like me to fulfill my dreams.”

Jaiswal is second on the list of leading run-getters in IPL 2023, with 575 runs in 12 matches at an average of 52.27 and a strike rate of 167.15.

