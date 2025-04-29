Dushmantha Chameera takes a stunning diving catch to dismiss Anukul Roy in DC vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Delhi Capitals (DC) pacer Dushmantha Chameera plucked a sensational catch at backward square leg to dismiss Anukul Roy for a first-ball duck in the IPL 2025 match in Delhi on Tuesday, April 29. The southpaw flicked a full ball from Mitchell Starc, but Chameera dived parallel to the ground and claimed a stunning catch on the boundary.

It gave Starc his third wicket of the innings as the home side pulled things back in the final stages of the KKR innings.

Watch the video of the dismissal here.

It was the second wicket in a chaotic last over from the Australian pacer that saw three wickets fall in three deliveries. After Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh resurrected the innings, with a 61-run stand, the DC bowlers clawed their way back into the match to restrict KKR to 204/9 in their 20 overs.

Dushmantha Chameera's effort follows Kamindu Mendis' effort against Chennai Super Kings

Dushmantha Chameera's effort to dismiss Anukul Roy on Tuesday was similar to the catch that his fellow Sri Lankan Kamindu Mendis claimed while playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) against Chennai Super Kings in Chennai on April 25.

The ambidextrous spinner, who was fielding at long-off, flung parallel to the ground and caught a brilliant catch to dismiss a well-set Dewald Brevis off the bowling of Harshal Patel.

SRH head coach Daniel Vettori felt that the catch had helped SRH pull things back in their favor in the match.

"A special moment from the catch, but more importantly for us, the moment in the game where Brevis was starting to take control, putting a lot of pressure back on us. And if he'd stayed in, probably the score would have gotten away on us, and it would have been a difficult chase," Vettori said at the post-match presentation (via India Today).

At the time of writing, DC were 25/1 after three overs on Tuesday with Faf du Plessis and Karun Nair at the crease.

