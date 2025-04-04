Dwayne Bravo vibes to famous Punjabi song after win in KKR vs SRH IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Dwayne Bravo grooved to the famous Punjabi song "Dil Luteya" by Jazzy B after his team's victory over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 15th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The contest was held on Thursday, April 3, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Asked to bat first, KKR posted 200/6 in their 20 overs, with Angkrish Raghuvanshi (50 off 32) and Venkatesh Iyer (60 off 29) scoring half-centuries. In reply, SRH struggled to find their rhythm and were bowled out for just 120 in 16.4 overs, suffering an 80-run defeat.

Following their commanding win, KKR mentor Dwayne Bravo and the players were seen vibing to the popular Punjabi track "Dil Luteya" in the dressing room. The video was shared by KKR's X handle.

Fans can watch the video here:

Meanwhile, with this win, Ajinkya Rahane's KKR have moved up to fifth place on the points table, earning four points from as many matches. On the other hand, SRH remain at the bottom of the table with just two points from the same number of games.

“Winning by a big margin was crucial” - KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane reflects on their victory against SRH in IPL 2025

Following the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) 80-run win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Thursday, skipper Ajinkya Rahane emphasized the importance of the victory during the post-match presentation. He also expressed his satisfaction with the team’s batting performance. Rahane said [as quoted by Cricbuzz]:

“This game was really important for us. Winning by a big margin was crucial. Even we wanted to bowl on this wicket. When we lost two early wickets, we wanted to consolidate till 6 overs - play with intent but play cricketing shots. And then, when we have wickets in hand, guys down the order can get as many runs as possible. Happy with the batting unit. The last two games were not up to the mark for us. But we learned a lot from our mistakes.”

“This is a great example for us as a batting unit. Rinku and Venkatesh - those guys can play brilliant shots. Ramandeep was sitting in the dugout, Dre was sitting, and Moeen was also ready. It was about playing normally till 15 overs and then taking it on. Initially, we thought 170-180 on the surface would be good. Slower balls were gripping. We had three quality spinners. Moeen, unfortunately, couldn't bowl tonight. Sunny and Varun bowled really well. The credit goes to Vaibhav and Harshit as well,” Rahane added.

KKR will next take on Rishabh Pant’s Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Tuesday, April 8, at Eden Gardens.

