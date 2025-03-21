Eden Gardens completely covered amid rain ahead of KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 opener [Watch]

The Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata was completely covered amid rain on the eve of the Indian Premier League (IPL) opener between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The inaugural match of the edition is set to be played on Saturday, March 22.

Star Sports, the broadcaster of IPL 2025, shared a video on its official Instagram page, showing the entire ground under cover because of a drizzle. You can watch the clip below:

It is worth mentioning that a rain threat looms over the IPL 2025 opening match between KKR and RCB. The India Meteorological Department has forecasted thunderstorms and lightning in Kolkata over this weekend.

"It is going to be a great season for us" - KKR skipper Anjinkya Rahane on IPL 2025

Following their title-winning campaign in 2024, KKR parted ways with skipper Shreyas Iyer. Veteran batter Ajinkya Rahane was appointed as the team's new captain after the IPL 2025 auction.

Rahane, who previously played for Kolkata in 2022, expressed his excitement over his second stint with the team. Predicting a wonderful season for the three-time champions, the 36-year-old said (quoted as saying by Business Standard):

"It is great to be back with KKR and an honour to lead this wonderful franchise with its rich history. We have a very good team this year. For us, it's about keeping it simple -- we have been practicing really well and everyone is on the same page. It is going to be a great season for us."

All-rounder Venkatesh Iyer will serve as Rahane's deputy in IPL 2025. Thanking the franchise for supporting him, he said (via Business Standard):

"It is an honour to be called a key player for this franchise with such rich history and legacy. The franchise has shown tremendous trust in me and gave me the big break in my life. There's a lot of gratitude, and it is my duty to pay them back. I hope this journey continues for a very long time."

Kolkata will have a new mentor this time after Gautam Gambhir exited the team after IPL 2024 to become India's head coach. Former West Indies captain Dwayne Bravo has replaced Gambhir in the mentorship role.

