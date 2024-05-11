"Eden Gardens used to be called Rohit Gardens" - Aakash Chopra picks Rohit Sharma among Mumbai Indians players in focus in IPL 2024 clash vs KKR

Ahead of the Mumbai Indians' (MI) IPL 2024 clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Kolkata on Saturday (May 11), Aakash Chopra has noted that Rohit Sharma has enjoyed great success at the Eden Gardens. The MI opener will want to end his recent barren run at his happy hunting ground.

With eight points from 12 games, MI are eliminated from the playoff race. They will play for pride and will want to avenge the 24-run loss in the reverse fixture at home on May 3.

Previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra noted that the Kolkata Knight Riders have enjoyed a successful run on a ground synonymous with Rohit's name.

"Earlier, with great love, Eden Gardens used to be called Rohit Gardens because he has incredible numbers and plays extremely well here. However, the way Kolkata have been playing, they have been very strong. It's not that they have won all games at home, but have won many," he said (7:10).

The former India opener chose Rohit as the first Mumbai Indians player to watch out for in Saturday's game.

"I am thinking Rohit Sharma will finally score runs because it's been four or five consecutive games now, runs haven't been scored on the bounce at all. He likes this ground and the opposing team as well. He didn't get out to a good shot in the last match but you expect him to eventually score runs. So Rohit Sharma is my first player to watch out for," Chopra elaborated (15:05).

Rohit has amassed 330 runs at an average of 30.00 in 12 innings in IPL 2024. However, the former MI skipper has aggregated only 33 runs in his last five innings and will want to return to run-scoring ways ahead of next month's T20 World Cup.

"To beat the Knights and neutralize their spin, Suryakumar Yadav will have a massive role" - Aakash Chopra on other Mumbai Indians players in focus

Suryakumar Yadav scored an unbeaten century in MI's win against SRH. [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra noted that Suryakumar Yadav will be a crucial player for the Mumbai Indians.

"Suryakumar Yadav is my second player because he is in that kind of form. He comes from KKR in any case. He is a Mumbai boy but started playing for KKR and now plays for Mumbai. A Player of the Match performance in the last match. So could this be his night one more time? To beat the Knights and neutralize their spin, Suryakumar Yadav will have a massive role," he reasoned (15:55).

The former KKR player picked Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya as the other two Mumbai Indians players in focus in Saturday's game.

"Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah are the two other key players. Bumrah with the ball, you need to stop (Andre) Russell, (Sunil) Narine, Phil Salt, Rinku Singh and many more. There is a lot of depth in batting. You need to stop Ramandeep (Singh) as well. He also hits a lot," Chopra said.

"Along with him, Hardik Pandya, because he is bowling well. He didn't get to bat in the last match and was dismissed in the game before that. He was trying to play on the leg side and it went straight up in the air," the renowned commentator added.

With 18 scalps in 12 games, Bumrah is the Mumbai Indians' highest wicket-taker in IPL 2024. Although Hardik has picked up 11 wickets, the MI skipper has aggregated only 198 runs at an underwhelming average of 19.80 in 11 innings this season.

