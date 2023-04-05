"Ellis will go out" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' likely change for IPL 2023 clash against Rajasthan Royals

Aakash Chopra reckons the solitary change in the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) playing XI for their IPL 2023 clash against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be Kagiso Rabada replacing Nathan Ellis.

The two sides will cross swords at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5. Rabada missed Shikhar Dhawan and Co.'s win against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) due to national duty but is expected to be available for tonight's game.

While previewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra opined that the Punjab Kings are unlikely to make any other changes besides bringing in Rabada in place of Ellis, saying:

"Ellis will go out because Rabada is available now. All South Africans are available, so he should also be available. Other than that, I don't see scope for any other change. They will play with an almost similar XI."

The former Indian opener expects PBKS to persist with the same batting lineup, considering Liam Livingstone is unlikely to be available, elaborating:

"Prabhsimran Singh will open here as well. After that, you will expect the same from Shikhar Dhawan. Bhanuka Rajapaksa will come - there is no guarantee as of now whether Liam Livingstone will play or not."

While praising the Punjab Kings' batters for putting their best foot forward in their last game, Chopra feels the franchise is short in the batting department, stating:

"Sikandar Raza played the last match. He might play this match as well. You might not give Matthew Short a chance here also. Jitesh Sharma is batting well. Everyone has tried together but I see legit gaps in batting."

The cricketer-turned-commentator pointed out that the Punjab Kings' think tank built their team around Jonny Bairstow and Livingstone. He added that the duo's absence has left a lot of gaps that can't be filled with the other overseas batters they have, especially considering the lack of depth in their Indian batting.

"Bowling is not great but it's not bad" - Aakash Chopra on Punjab Kings' bowling

Arshdeep Singh starred with the ball in PBKS' first game. [P/C: iplt20.com]

However, Aakash Chopra feels the Punjab Kings have a decent bowling attack, explaining:

"Bowling is not great but it's not bad. Arshdeep Singh picked up three wickets last time. Ellis also bowls okay. Rabada will come in his place in any case, so it would only get better. Then you expect Sam Curran to pick up wickets. They have Rahul Chahar, Rishi Dhawan and Harpreet Brar as well. It is a decent team."

Arshdeep Singh (3/19) was PBKS' most successful bowler against KKR. Sam Curran, Nathan Ellis, Sikandar Raza and Rahul Chahar picked up a wicket apiece in their seven-run win via the DLS method.

Poll : Will Arshdeep Singh pick up 2+ wickets against the Rajasthan Royals? Yes No 0 votes