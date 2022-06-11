"Having 4 coffees a day and listening to my absolute garbage"- James Neesham hilariously takes credit for Boult, Daryl Mitchell's performances against England

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham spent a lot of time with his mates Trent Boult and Daryl Mitchell when the Kiwi trio were a part of the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the IPL 2022 season.

The 31-year-old is quite well-known on Twitter for his witty posts. He posted another such tweet after Mitchell piled on runs against England in the ongoing second Test.

There was unsurity over Boult and Daryl Mitchell's availability for the first Test of New Zealand's England tour, which was slated to begin just three days after RR played the IPL 2022 final. But they were included in the playing XI for the first Test, and made the side in the ongoing second Test as well.

Neesham took credit of Mitchell's and Boutl's performances by posting a sarcastic tweet. Here's what he wrote:

"If there’s one thing that Boult and Mitchell have shown over the last 2 weeks it’s that the best preparation for a Test series in England is actually sitting in Mumbai having 4 coffees a day and listening to my absolute garbage."

Daryl Mitchell makes history with back-to-back hundreds against England

Daryl Mitchell became just the second New Zealand player to bat at No.5 or below and score two centuries in England after Vic Pollard in 1973.

With Henry Nicholls not fully fit, the Kiwis gave Mitchell a go at number five in the first Test. The move paid off as he played a 108-run knock in the second innings.

While Nicholls returned to fitness for the second series, Kane Williamson tested positive for COVID, which saw Mitchell getting the number five spot again. At the time of writing, the Kiwis were at 438/5 with Mitchell (142) and Michael Bracewell (17) in the middle.

