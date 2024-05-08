Rajasthan Royals (RR) director of cricket Kumar Sangakkara stated that they will be assessing Sanju Samson's dismissal in the loss to the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Tuesday, May 7. The RR skipper was adjudged out controversially after Shai Hope's nervy catch close to the boundary rope during a crucial juncture of the run chase.

Samson was steering RR's innings with a mammoth target of 222 in front of them. Following Yashasvi Jaiswal's early departure, the wicketkeeper-batter had to take charge early and did so by scoring 86 runs off 46 deliveries. RR were coasting through at 162-3 in the 16th over when Samson tried to hit Mukesh Kumar over long-on.

Hope, running to his left, caught the ball. However, the momentum took him way too close to the ropes and the decision was taken upstairs. The third umpire surprisingly made a quick decision, adjudging the batter out, which left both Samson and Sangakkara unhappy.

"Depends on replays and angles. It was a difficult one for the third umpire to judge. The game was at a crucial stage, so it happens in cricket. Different perspectives. Even if we have any other opinion, we will share it with the umpires and sort it out. I thought irrespective of that dismissal, RR still should have seen the game home," Sangakkara said in the post-match press conference.

RR's run chase derailed after Samson's wicket. With Dhruv Jurel and Shimron Hetmyer also not playing the match due to niggles, the league leaders had to turn to Shubham Dubey and Rovman Powell, who took RR close, but not home.

"Maybe he could have given himself another angle, just to double-check" - Paul Collingwood on third umpire's decision-making regarding Samson's dismissal

Former England skipper Paul Collingwood remarked that third umpire Michael Gough should have taken a bit more time and considered a few more angles before making his final decision.

Umpires have come under scrutiny this IPL for some questionable calls, and the one of Samson also apparently makes it to the list.

“Goughy (Michael Gough) is a very good friend of mine. So I am going to defend him (chuckles). Maybe he could have given himself another angle, just to double-check. Because it was so, so close. Those decisions and those moments make a huge difference. So maybe he could have given himself a little bit more time,” Collingwood said on Star Sports after the match.

DC remain alive in the race for the playoffs, but only have two matches remaining. RR, on the other hand, have lost their top spot to KKR, courtesy of their second successive loss in the league stage.

