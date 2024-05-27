"Everything's better since Alyssa has turned up" - Mitchell Starc credits wife for IPL 2024 turnaround

Mitchell Starc stole the show for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 1 and the final of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL). The left-arm pacer credited his wife Alyssa Healy for the turnaround.

Starc came into IPL 2024 with a lot of expectations on his shoulders after being purchased for a whopping ₹24.75 crore at the auction. He struggled to perform to his best potential and copped a lot of criticism from fans and experts alike. He conceded over 100 runs in the first two matches at an economy rate of 12.50 without picking up a wicket.

However, 'cometh the hour, cometh the man,' as Starc scripted a massive turnaround in the playoffs. He ran over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) batting with a three-wicket haul in Qualifier 1. He also had a spectacular return in the final, picking up two wickets, including the dismissal of Abhishek Sharma with arguably the best ball of IPL 2024.

The senior cricketer also became the first cricketer to be named Player of the Match twice in the playoffs, winning the award in Qualifier 1 and the final.

Mitchell Starc credited his wife and celebrated cricketer Alyssa Healy, suggesting his performance improved since she joined him recently. Speaking to Star Sports, the Aussie cricketer said:

"Everything's better since Alyssa (Healy) has turned up."

Healy was first spotted in the stands during KKR's match against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium. Since then, Starc hasn't looked back. He finished the tournament with 17 wickets in 14 games and played a key role in KKR lifting the IPL title after a decade.

"It was an upward journey from the start of the IPL till now" - Mitchell Starc after KKR's 3rd IPL victory

Mitchell Starc was short of words after the Knight Riders pulled off a one-sided victory in the IPL 2024 final at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. He said the victory was a true reflection of the team's performance.

Speaking to host broadcasters after the final, Starc said:

"Great night for KKR. What a game, what a series, what a season. Probably the two most exciting teams in the final, it was a great night. It was an upward journey from the start of the IPL till now. We've had a fantastic squad of bowlers and batters, our staff have been fantastic to get everyone peaking for the back end of the tournament. We've been such a consistent side, we haven't had one or two people standout, it's been contributions from everyone."

