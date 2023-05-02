Faf du Plessis’ Sportiqo stocks continue to rise on the back of another blazing fifty

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Faf du Plessis’ stocks have gained the most on Sportiqo, the blockchain-based fantasy cricket platform, after week four of ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Although he did not captain the RCB franchise due to fitness issues, the veteran South African batter hammered 62 off 39 balls in his team’s seven-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 23. Du Plessis followed it up with a cameo of 17 in seven balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Bengaluru.

The 38-year-old cricketer’s stocks have witnessed a massive growth of 123.71% since the start of IPL 2023. Du Plessis’ current price stands at 375.08, while his IPO price (price of the stock before IPL 2023 started) was 167.66, making him the highest gainer after week four of the T20 league.

Faf du Plessis and former opening partner Ruturaj Gaikwad are high up the top gainers' list.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is second on the list. He had a consistent week, scoring 35 against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), 35 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and 47 versus Rajasthan Royals (RR). Gaikwad’s current price is 265.82, while his IPO price was 151.8838, a growth of 75.01%.

KKR skipper Nitish Rana, CSK batter Shivam Dube and RR opener Yashasvi Jaiswal complete the top five list of highest gainers after week four of the Indian T20 league. Rana’s IPO price was 147.46, while current stock price is 236.48 (60.37%). Dube’s current price is 238.82 in comparison to his IPO price of 160 (49.26%). Speaking of Jaiswal, his stocks have witnessed a rise of 35.10%, from his IPO price of 174.99 to his current price of 236.49.

Harshal Patel's dismal run at the top of losing stocks list continues for another week.

Now, looking at the five biggest losing stocks after week four of IPL 2023, RCB pacer Harshal Patel remains on top of the list. The 32-year-old impressed with 3/32 against Rajasthan, but followed it up with another below par effort - 0/44 vs Kolkata. Harshal’s current price stands at a poor 14.99, while his IPO price was 133.32, a change of -88.76%.

KKR pacer Lockie Ferguson is second on the list. He hasn’t represented the franchise in any game since April 16, but is paying the price for some extremely poor performances before that. The Kiwi fast bowler’s current price is 14.98, while his IPO price was 113.12, a change of -86.76%.

Delhi Capitals’ left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman, Rajasthan all-rounder Jason Holder and Bangalore all-rounder Shahbaz Ahmed feature in the list of top five losing stocks after week four of IPL 2023. Mustafizur’s current price reads 17.33, while his IPO price was 91.5464 (-81.07%). Holder’s current price is 25.61, while his IPO price stood at 128.27 (-80.03%). As for Ahmed, his stocks have fallen from his IPO price of 92 to his current price of 20.38 (-77.85%).

Top-performing stocks based on points

Batters continue to dominate the top performing stocks list yet again,

Looking at the list of top five performers based on points after week four of IPL 2023, Du Plessis top the list with 272.2 points. He is followed by Jaiswal (139.1) and Glenn Maxwell (171.85). CSK opener Gaikwad (165.80) and KKR batter Rinku Singh (155.2) complete the top five in this segment.

How does Sportiqo’s point system work?

Sportiqo appraises the stocks of cricketers. Courtesy of this blockchain-based fantasy cricket platform, fans can invest or trade in players. Doing so is similar to trading in stocks.

Sportiqo has a performance ranking system in place. Their algorithm assesses batting, bowling and fielding statistics after which an index rating is assigned to each cricketer. Players earn points for every ball that they participate in as a batter or bowler.

Batters get rewarded with positive points for boundaries and negative points for dot balls and dismissals. Similarly, bowlers are given positive points for wickets and dot balls and negative points for boundaries and extras (no-balls and wides).

