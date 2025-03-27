Fan choked and thrashed by police for trying to meet Shah Rukh Khan after KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

A fan faced the wrath of Kolkata Police for trying to enter the turf to meet Shah Rukh Khan after the IPL 2025 opener between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Saturday, March 22. The incident occurred at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, which hosted the encounter.

Ad

After the match, KKR co-owner Shah Rukh Khan took a lap around the ground, waving at the crowd for their support. A fan in the stands climbed the tall fence in order to meet the Bollywood superstar. He was immediately pulled down by police, who grabbed him by the collar and choked him before giving him an earful. Interestingly, it came after another fan successfully breached security to meet Virat Kohli in the middle his innings.

Ad

Trending

You can watch the incident in the video below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

KKR get off the mark in IPL 2025 with 8-wicket win vs RR in Guwahati

After losing the opening encounter, KKR got off the mark against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday, March 26. Being asked to bat first on a two-paced surface at Guwahati's Barsapara Cricket Stadium, RR managed a below-par total of 151 for nine in the first innings. Dhruv Jurel (33), Yashasvi Jaiswal (29), and Riyan Parag (25) chipped in with the bat, while the KKR spinners had a field day.

Ad

The visitors chased down the target in 17.3 overs without any hassles, courtesy of a splendid knock of 97* (61) from their opener Quinton de Kock. He was adjudged the Player of the Match. At the post-match presentation, De Kock reflected on KKR's win, saying:

"Nice to get out here and make the opportunity count, win it for the boys. I haven't felt any challenges yet, I had three months off around Christmas. Coming back into cricket, lucky we had 10 days off camp. Couple of warm-up matches made it pretty easy to get out here and play the game."

Ad

De Kock added:

"It's only my second game here. I take it as I see it. Luckily we batted second, as a keeper I got to watch the wicket, see how the ball's behaving and adjust when I walked out to bat. I played the situation, the IPL's known for big scores. Needed to get out there and win the game instead."

KKR will lock horns with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their third match of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 31.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback