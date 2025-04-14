Fan requests Nita Ambani for Rohit Sharma’s captaincy during IPL 2025; video goes viral [Watch]

A fan recently asked Mumbai Indians (MI) owner Nita Ambani to reinstate Rohit Sharma as the captain during the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025). The incident took place on Sunday, April 13, during Ambani's visit to the Shri Sai Baba Temple in Shirdi.
All-rounder Hardik Pandya replaced the veteran opening batter as the captain of the team ahead of the previous season, resulting in backlash from fans. With just four wins from 14 outings, MI finished IPL 2024 last on the points table.
A video surfaced on social media, in which the fan can be heard telling Ambani:
"Madam, Madam, Rohit ko captain karo, Rohit ko captain karo (Madam, Madam, make Rohit the captain, make Rohit the captain)."
Reacting to the fan's request, Ambani responded by saying:
"Baba ki marzi [ Sai Baba's wish]."
Rohit Sharma has been one of the most successful captains in the league's history. Under his captaincy, Mumbai have won five IPL titles, the joint-most along with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).
During his captaincy stint, Sharma led Mumbai in 158 matches. He finished with a winning percentage of 55.06, with 87 wins to his name.
Rohit Sharma has struggled to find his form in IPL 2025
Ace batter Rohit Sharma is going through a form slump this season. The 37-year-old has had a dismal run so far, consistently failing to score big. He has scored just 56 runs across five innings at an average of 11.20.
Sharma was dismissed cheaply in MI's recently concluded IPL 2025 match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, on Sunday, April 13. He perished to leg spinner Vipraj Nigam after scoring 18 runs off 12 deliveries.
Mumbai successfully defended the 206-run target, eking out a thrilling 12-run victory. Hardik Pandya and company became the first team to beat Delhi in IPL 2025, ending the Axar Patel-led side's four-match unbeaten streak.
With two victories from their first six fixtures, MI are placed seventh on the points table. They will next face the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 17.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS