Fans ask Nitish Kumar Reddy about marriage during SRH vs RR IPL 2025 match; video goes viral [Watch]

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy was asked about his marriage plans by the fans in the stands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad during the IPL 2025 match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday (March 23). It was during the second innings of the match when Nitish was fielding near the boundary with RR chasing a steep target of 287.

An X user posted a video on the social media platform to give a glimpse of an interesting moment between Nitish and the fans during the IPL match on Sunday. In it, fans could be seen asking Reddy about his marriage plans in Telugu:

"Bro Marriage eppudu" (When are you getting married bro)

You can watch the moment in the video below:

Nitish Kumar Reddy has attained a decent fan following after his heroics in IPL 2024 and for India in T20I and Test formats. The star all-rounder is also a local favorite in Hyderabad as he is the lone Telugu-speaking player in the current SRH team.

Nitish Kumar Reddy contributed with a flashy cameo of 30 (15) in SRH's 44-run win vs RR in IPL 2025 clash

SunRisers Hyderabad batted first in the contest after winning the toss. They notched up a mammoth total of 286/6 in 20 overs on the back of magnificent performances from Ishan Kishan (106*), Travis Head (67), Nitish Kumar Reddy (30), and Heinrich Klaasen (34). It is the second-highest total in IPL history, just behind 287, which was also scored by SRH during the previous season.

Sanju Samson (66), Dhruv Jurel (70), Shimron Hetmyer (42), and Shubham Dubey (34) then tried their best for Rajasthan Royals in the chase, but the target eventually proved too much.

Simarjeet Singh and Harshal Patel picked up two wickets apiece for SRH in the bowling department and assisted in their team's successful defense. Reflecting on the win at the post-match presentation, SRH captain Pat Cummins said:

"I wouldn't want to be bowling to our boys! It's quite scary how easily they score 280! You're going to go for runs here, but when you have such a big score, a quiet over here and there changes the game. Ishan Kishan today was incredible. We've had the core group in place, obviously lost a couple of players, but I think the preparation has been amazing! The coaching staff has been here for a few weeks now and worked a lot with us."

SunRisers Hyderabad will next face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Thursday (March 27) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

