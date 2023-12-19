"After Mumbai Indians, SRH gone mad" - Fans react as David Warner gets blocked by SRH on social media

In a surprising development, David Warner shared that his social media account was blocked by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)'s Instagram handle. That came as the Australian cricketer shared that he was unable to repost Travis Head’s acquisition on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter).

Warner, who led SRH to their only IPL trophy in 2016, shared screenshots of the same. He wrote on Instagram:

“Trying to repost Travis Head post but blocked from Sunrisers Hyderabad on Instagram.”

The Australian cricketer also tagged Head and dropped laughing emojis of screenshots on X.

Expand Tweet

Warner led SRH to their only IPL trophy when his team beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by eight wickets in the 2016 final. The southpaw played for the Orange Army from 2014 to 2021. In 2022, Delhi Capitals bought him following Warner’s release from SRH due to a reported rift.

Fans on X trolled SRH for blocking David Warner from their social media handles. One user wrote:

"After Mumbai Indians, SRH gone mad."

Expand Tweet

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Why was David Warner released by SRH?

David Warner was released by the Sunrisers ahead of IPL 2022 after being dropped from the playing XI due to a lean patch with the bat. He was also replaced by Kane Williamson in the Hyderabad-based franchise.

Former SRH assistant coach Brad Haddin spoke about Warner's exclusion from the team. He told the Grade Cricketers podcast:

"I tell you what it was not a cricket decision that he was not playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad. I think the one thing you have to realize with David is that he was not out of form, he was out of match practice."

"They had a long break; he did not go to Bangladesh or West Indies. But he turned up in really good headspace. He was hitting the ball well, circumstances were out of our control, even the coaching staff.”

He added:

"But it was not because he was out of form. All he needed was some match time, he was hitting the ball well. He just needed to spend some time in the middle to get the rhythm again. As the tournament went on, you have seen his class. He got a bit of rhythm back into his game and he was good to watch."

Warner, the highest run-scorer among overseas IPL players, finished the 2021 season (his last with SRH) with 195 runs in eight games at a strike rate of 107.73, including two half-centuries.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.