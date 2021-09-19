IPL 2021: Fans troll Raina, Dhoni for early CSK collapse in UAE

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a modest return to the UAE as they posted 156 for 6 in their 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad's efforts made the score competitive and ensured that the CSK bowlers had something to bowl for.

Fans troll MS Dhoni, Raina for CSK's slow start

The Mumbai Indians (MI) bowlers were terrific upfront and ensured that CSK didn't get off to a good start. Fans on Twitter heavily trolled Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni for once again failing and not having a great return to competitive cricket.

They also hailed Gaikwad for playing a valiant knock and helping CSK get to a fighting total on a tricky wicket. Here's what they had to say:

Silly Point @FarziCricketer CSK over 6 run rate first time after 16 overs. #IPL CSK over 6 run rate first time after 16 overs. #IPL

Jarrod Kimber @ajarrodkimber Suresh Raina gonna hope the copyright lawyers are on the top of their game for that innings. Suresh Raina gonna hope the copyright lawyers are on the top of their game for that innings.

Pranjal @pranjal__one8 Dhoni fans trolls all other players whole year just to see their idol Thela fail again and again Dhoni fans trolls all other players whole year just to see their idol Thela fail again and again https://t.co/KVMBozGVrA

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Fifty for Ruturaj, terrific knock, #CSK was 24 for 4 after the power-play and he scored fifty from 41 balls. Well played, Rutu. Fifty for Ruturaj, terrific knock, #CSK was 24 for 4 after the power-play and he scored fifty from 41 balls. Well played, Rutu.

AD @cricadharsh When RCB fans tweeted that they r supporting CSK, i know that this will happen When RCB fans tweeted that they r supporting CSK, i know that this will happen

Silly Point @FarziCricketer 2:30 mins strategic timeout feels like 10 mins long when CSK is struggling. #IPL 2:30 mins strategic timeout feels like 10 mins long when CSK is struggling. #IPL

Silly Point @FarziCricketer CSK: We have batting depth.

MI: Show us. CSK: We have batting depth.

MI: Show us.

Faf du Plessis wasn't able to open his account as he was caught off the bowling of Trent Boult. Moeen Ali and Suresh Raina will both be guilty of playing poor strokes straight into the hands of the fielders.

MS Dhoni promoting himself up the order also didn't work as he was caught at deep backward square. Mumbai Indians were simply brilliant with their new ball burst as Adam Milne and Trent Boult picked up a couple of wickets each in the powerplay.

Ruturaj Gaikwad was the top scorer with a well-made 88* off 58 deliveries. This was also his fourth consecutive fifty in the IPL. The opener saw out the initial burst from the MI quicks but as the slower bowlers came on to bowl, he began to dominate them by playing his strokes.

Also Read

Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja added a crucial 81 runs for the fifth wicket. Just as the duo looked to press the accelerator, Jasprit Bumrah broke the partnership, sending back Jadeja.

Some late hitting from Dwayne Bravo and Gaikwad ensured that CSK did reach a competitive total. MI will need to get off to a good start to chase down the score while CSK will hope to take the momentum into the next innings.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee