IPL 2021: Fans troll Raina, Dhoni for early CSK collapse in UAE

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) made a modest return to the UAE as they posted 156 for 6 in their 20 overs. Ruturaj Gaikwad's efforts made the score competitive and ensured that the CSK bowlers had something to bowl for.
Fans troll MS Dhoni, Raina for CSK's slow start
The Mumbai Indians (MI) bowlers were terrific upfront and ensured that CSK didn't get off to a good start. Fans on Twitter heavily trolled Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni for once again failing and not having a great return to competitive cricket.
They also hailed Gaikwad for playing a valiant knock and helping CSK get to a fighting total on a tricky wicket. Here's what they had to say:
Faf du Plessis wasn't able to open his account as he was caught off the bowling of Trent Boult. Moeen Ali and Suresh Raina will both be guilty of playing poor strokes straight into the hands of the fielders.
MS Dhoni promoting himself up the order also didn't work as he was caught at deep backward square. Mumbai Indians were simply brilliant with their new ball burst as Adam Milne and Trent Boult picked up a couple of wickets each in the powerplay.
Ruturaj Gaikwad was the top scorer with a well-made 88* off 58 deliveries. This was also his fourth consecutive fifty in the IPL. The opener saw out the initial burst from the MI quicks but as the slower bowlers came on to bowl, he began to dominate them by playing his strokes.
Gaikwad and Ravindra Jadeja added a crucial 81 runs for the fifth wicket. Just as the duo looked to press the accelerator, Jasprit Bumrah broke the partnership, sending back Jadeja.
Some late hitting from Dwayne Bravo and Gaikwad ensured that CSK did reach a competitive total. MI will need to get off to a good start to chase down the score while CSK will hope to take the momentum into the next innings.