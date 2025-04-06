"Finally got the clearance" - Jasprit Bumrah tells teammate ahead of MI vs RCB IPL 2025 match [Watch]

With Team India's and Mumbai Indians' pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah joining their camp ahead of the five-time champions' next IPL 2025 game, the star fast bowler met Trent Boult. In a video shared by Mumbai Indians' official social media handle, the two hugged as Bumrah told Boult about finally getting a clearance.
The Ahmedabad-born cricketer missed the first three matches of the edition as he continued to recover from a back injury but has received the clearance from BCCI's medical staff at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Nevertheless, it's still unclear whether he will feature in Monday's showdown against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Wankhede Stadium, which is expected to be packed.
You can watch their interaction here:
In the video, the two fast-bowling greats can be seen greeting one another. With Boult asking the Indian cricketer how his body feels, the right-arm pacer instantly answered:
"Good good, finally got the clearance."
The pair's exploits, especially with the new ball, were one of the main reasons behind Mumbai Indians' fifth IPL title victory that came in 2020 in the UAE. With 27 wickets for Bumrah and 25 for Boult in that edition, they were respectively second and third for most wickets that year as Mumbai defended their title successfully.
Jasprit Bumrah was one of the silver linings for Mumbai Indians in a dismal IPL 2024
With 20 scalps in 13 innings at 16.80 in IPL 2024, the 31-year-old Bumrah was a silver lining for the five-time champions in an otherwise forgettable campaign as they finished at the bottom of the points table. While Hardik Pandya retained his captaincy despite the result, Mahela Jayawardene replaced Mark Boucher as the coach.
As far Mumbai's IPL 2025 campaign goes, they have managed only one win out of four games. Their latest defeat came to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) as Mumbai lost by 12 runs while chasing a stiff 204. The Indian star's addition to their pace attack will strengthen them and boost their chances against a strong Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) outfit.
Although the Royal Challengers are coming off a defeat to the Gujarat Titans, they won their first two matches handsomely.
