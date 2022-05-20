"Fingers crossed that they can do the deed over Delhi" - RCB's Glenn Maxwell hopes MI can secure win in their last IPL 2022 game 

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) all-rounder Glenn Maxwell hopes Mumbai Indians (MI) will beat Delhi Capitals (DC) in their final IPL 2022 league game on Friday. A defeat for the Rishabh Pant-led side will ensure RCB's berth in the competition's playoffs for the third straight season.

Faf du Plessis's men ended their league campaign with an eight-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday. With 16 points, they are in fourth spot in the points table. However, DC will overtake them if they beat MI. GT and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have already qualified for the playoffs, with Rajasthan Royals (RR) favoured to take the third spot.

Noting that the franchise has the squad to go all the way this season, Maxwell said on RCB Match Day:

"We desperately want to be there in Kolkata, play in the next final and give ourselves a chance of winning this title because we still feel like we have got the team and the squad to go all the way. Fingers crossed that Mumbai can do the deed over Delhi."

Meanwhile, DC are looking to make their fourth straight playoffs appearance. The Rishabh Pant-led side will take on five-time champions MI in the penultimate contest of the IPL 2022 league stage at the Wankhede Stadium.

"One quality that RCB have developed is the strong bond" - Sanjay Bangar

The new-look squad under Faf du Plessis commenced their campaign on a bright note and were a constant presence in the top four. A three-match losing streak in the middle derailed their momentum, but they have recovered well to finish with eight wins and six defeats.

Royal Challengers Bangalore @RCBTweets



It was a must win game, & the boys stepped up to the occasion. Our place in the playoffs is no more in our hands, but that didn’t stop the team from celebrating the win and the effort they put together.



#PlayBold #IPL2022 #RCB RCB v GT | Post Match Celebrations | Game DayIt was a must win game, & the boys stepped up to the occasion. Our place in the playoffs is no more in our hands, but that didn’t stop the team from celebrating the win and the effort they put together. RCB v GT | Post Match Celebrations | Game Day It was a must win game, & the boys stepped up to the occasion. Our place in the playoffs is no more in our hands, but that didn’t stop the team from celebrating the win and the effort they put together. #PlayBold #IPL2022 #RCB https://t.co/0Vab2rK9xk

Opining that the franchise is reaping the benefits of a well-knit squad on and off the field, coach Sanjay Bangar said:

"We have been together through thick and thin. It has been an up and down journey. One quality that we have developed is the strong bond. We have developed great camaraderie, and the culture we have created is fantastic. Whether we win or lose, that has been evident."

The Royal Challengers put up a clinical performance to beat league leaders GT at the Wankhede Stadium. The eight-wicket win saw a spirited bowling performance and a trademark Virat Kohli innings in a successful run chase.

Edited by Bhargav