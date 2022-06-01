"Finisher Supreme": Twitterati wish Dinesh Karthik as Indian keeper-batter turns 37

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik turned 37 on Wednesday (June 1). On this special occasion, fans as well as Indian cricketers took to social media to wish 'DK' a happy birthday.

Karthik had an outstanding Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign with the bat for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Playing the role of finisher, he smashed 330 runs in 16 matches at a strike rate of 183.33. He won the 'Super Striker' award for the exploits during the season.

The keeper-batter’s impressive showing with the willow also earned him a Team India recall for the upcoming five-match T20 series against South Africa at home. He last represented India during the 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final against New Zealand in Manchester. His last T20I for India was also in the same year.

Here are some tweets from fans and cricketers, as well as his current and former IPL franchises, wishing 'DK' a very happy birthday.

Harbhajan Turbanator @harbhajan_singh Happy birthday @DineshKarthik 🥳 Have a wonderful day. Keep playing your match-winning knocks! Can't wait to see you in blue again 🤗 Happy birthday @DineshKarthik 🥳 Have a wonderful day. Keep playing your match-winning knocks! Can't wait to see you in blue again 🤗 https://t.co/bHJCxqcT7h

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra



Happy birthday to one of the most prolific finisher, Dinesh Karthik's journey has been inspirational for many. Started his career way back in 2004, then some ups and downs, proved out to be a hero for India in Nidahas Trophy, and now making a memorable comeback.Happy birthday to one of the most prolific finisher, @DineshKarthik Dinesh Karthik's journey has been inspirational for many. Started his career way back in 2004, then some ups and downs, proved out to be a hero for India in Nidahas Trophy, and now making a memorable comeback.Happy birthday to one of the most prolific finisher, @DineshKarthik. https://t.co/OOPeqUPPy8

Robin Aiyuda Uthappa @robbieuthappa A very happy birthday brother @DineshKarthik 🤗 Wishing you a blessed and successful year! Excited to see your magic on the big stage again A very happy birthday brother @DineshKarthik 🤗 Wishing you a blessed and successful year! Excited to see your magic on the big stage again 😍 https://t.co/EyDpR9nOGl

DK Popa @DK_Popa_ Happy Birthday to Dinesh Karthik, the man born in the wrong era.

This can be easily said as he was born in Dhoni’s era. Otherwise, he had a lot to give to the Indian team and the cricket world. Karthik made his first-class debut in 2002 as a wicket-keeper. He was called up to Happy Birthday to Dinesh Karthik, the man born in the wrong era. This can be easily said as he was born in Dhoni’s era. Otherwise, he had a lot to give to the Indian team and the cricket world. Karthik made his first-class debut in 2002 as a wicket-keeper. He was called up to https://t.co/r7bGa5QD3u

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Dinesh Karthik - one of the best finisher in the white ball cricket. Best finisher of the IPL 2022. He has finish some Incredible matches for India, Nidahas Trophy one of them. His journey was so inspiring, he has now comeback in Indian team. Happy birthday, @DineshKarthik Dinesh Karthik - one of the best finisher in the white ball cricket. Best finisher of the IPL 2022. He has finish some Incredible matches for India, Nidahas Trophy one of them. His journey was so inspiring, he has now comeback in Indian team. Happy birthday, @DineshKarthik. https://t.co/54ggEwhjzD

cheteshwar pujara @cheteshwar1 Many happy returns of the day @DineshKarthik 🤗 Have a successful year ahead! Keep shining Many happy returns of the day @DineshKarthik 🤗 Have a successful year ahead! Keep shining ✨

NFT Premier League (NPL) @NPL_io Happy Birthday to one of the best finishers going around at this moment, Dinesh Karthik. Your last ball finish in Nidhas trophy will always be remembered. @DineshKarthik Happy Birthday to one of the best finishers going around at this moment, Dinesh Karthik. Your last ball finish in Nidhas trophy will always be remembered. @DineshKarthik . ❤️ https://t.co/mt99TXBEny

𝑺𝒉𝒆𝒃𝒂𝒔 @Shebas_10dulkar



- 1st Indian to Win M.O.M Award in T20I



- 1st Indian WK to Win M.O.M Award in T20I



- Holds the Record of Highest SR in a T20I Tournament Final Inning (362.50 v BAN)



- Leading Run Scorer for India in 2007 England Test Tour (263 runs)



(1/2) Happy Birthday @DineshKarthik - 1st Indian to Win M.O.M Award in T20I- 1st Indian WK to Win M.O.M Award in T20I- Holds the Record of Highest SR in a T20I Tournament Final Inning (362.50 v BAN)- Leading Run Scorer for India in 2007 England Test Tour (263 runs)(1/2) Happy Birthday @DineshKarthik 💙- 1st Indian to Win M.O.M Award in T20I- 1st Indian WK to Win M.O.M Award in T20I- Holds the Record of Highest SR in a T20I Tournament Final Inning (362.50 v BAN)- Leading Run Scorer for India in 2007 England Test Tour (263 runs)(1/2) https://t.co/3Lj4vFV59P

Zohaib (Cricket King) 🏏 @Zohaib1981

Indian Wicket Keeper batsmen, Also some times played as an opener in Tests & in Odis as a middle order Batsmen.

have Test & 16 s in all formats.

Some good Catches as Keeper & Special Catch as a Fielder Happy Birthday Dinesh KarthikIndian Wicket Keeper batsmen, Also some times played as an opener in Tests & in Odis as a middle order Batsmen. @DineshKarthik have Test& 16s in all formats.Some good Catches as Keeper & Special Catch as a Fielder Happy Birthday Dinesh Karthik Indian Wicket Keeper batsmen, Also some times played as an opener in Tests & in Odis as a middle order Batsmen.@DineshKarthik have Test 💯 & 16 5⃣0⃣s in all formats.Some good Catches as Keeper & Special Catch as a Fielder https://t.co/xuYEco73J0

َ𝗱𝗮𝗻ı_Î_𝗖𝗵𝗮𝗺𝗽§َ @DanielSamsDolan



5(25)

60(135)

77(136)

22(56)

91(151)

8(15)



- Most runs for India.

- Most fifties.

- Most fours for India.



One of the main reason behind India's only test series win in England in last 30 years.



Happy Birthday DK 🥳 Dinesh Karthik the Opener in 2007 England tour:5(25)60(135)77(136)22(56)91(151)8(15)- Most runs for India.- Most fifties.- Most fours for India.One of the main reason behind India's only test series win in England in last 30 years.Happy Birthday DK 🥳 Dinesh Karthik the Opener in 2007 England tour:5(25)60(135)77(136)22(56)91(151)8(15)- Most runs for India.- Most fifties.- Most fours for India.One of the main reason behind India's only test series win in England in last 30 years.Happy Birthday DK 🥳♥️ https://t.co/4cAQEBjGlj

How Dinesh Karthik reacted to India comeback

Over the course of IPL 2022, the keeper-batter admitted at a post-match press conference that he was hopeful of making a comeback to the Indian team and wanted to do something special.

After news of his selection to the Indian team was confirmed, 'DK' described it as his "most special comeback." In a video shared on RCB’s official social media handles, he said:

“Very happy, very, very satisfying… must say that this has been probably my most special comeback, because a lot of people had given up on me. For me to come back and do what I did, practise the way I did with my coach (Abhishek) Nayar, things that have happened in the lead-up to the auction, and how I practised post that… a lot of credit also to (RCB head coach) Sanjay Bangar and (RCB director of cricket operations) Mike Hesson.”

Karthik has so far featured in 32 T20Is, scoring 399 runs at a strike rate of 143.52 with a best of 48.

