  • "First time in history we have two IPL winners"- Top 10 funny memes as IPL 2024 comes to a conclusion

By Balakrishna
Modified May 29, 2024 11:42 IST
Top 10 funny memes after conclusion of IPL 2024.
The Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2024 finally ended on Sunday (May 26) after entertaining fans over the last two months. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) dominated through the season and emerged victorious by beating the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) comprehensively in the final by eight wickets.

As a result, KKR became three-time IPL champions, with their previous wins coming in 2012 and 2014 under the leadership of their current mentor, Gautam Gambhir.

It has been an exhilarating ride for fans as they got to see a new ultra-aggressive brand of battership this season, spearheaded by SRH, who have traditionally been a bowling powerhouse in IPL. The Hyderabad franchise reinvented themselves this season under the inspirational leadership of Pat Cummins and played fearless cricket.

They scripted history by notching gigantic totals like 287 and 277 to rewrite the record books. However, they could not sustain such high-intensity batting till the end, as they ran out of gas in the playoffs, with KKR handing them two crushing losses. Other teams like the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and the Delhi Capitals (DC) started their seasons poorly but made a strong comeback and performed well in the second half.

Fans were thoroughly entertained by IPL 2024 over the last two months. They took to social media after the league concluded and expressed their reactions by sharing hilarious memes. Here are some of the best memes:

"He wasn't there last year and his absence was felt" - Aakash Chopra praises IPL 2024 winning KKR captain Shreyas Iyer

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra recently heaped praise on KKR captain Shreyas Iyer for leading the side successfully as they went on to lift the trophy. Speaking in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel, Chopra gave his opinion on the matter, saying:

"There is a list of captains who have taken two teams to the final. Only one - that is Shreyas Iyer. He played a final with Delhi and made Kolkata reach the final and won them the trophy. He wasn't there last year and his absence was felt but now he was there."

Chopra continued:

"We praise Guru Gautam a lot, which should be done as well because he was the enabler, there is no doubt about that, but let's not forget this game is played on the ground and the captain has a massive role in that. You have to take decisions instinctively and collectively keep the team together and Shreyas Iyer showed that by doing it."

Do you agree with Aakash Chopra's views above? Let us know in the comments section.

