Flashback: When KKR signed Andre Russell at the IPL auction on this day in 2014

On this day in 2014, the IPL witnessed a massive shift in the landscape when the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) signed West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell for a bargain price of ₹60 lakh.

Following two impactless seasons of seven combined games with the Delhi Daredevils in 2012 and 2013, Russell became a vital cog in the KKR side.

The big-hitting Jamaican played only two games in his first season with KKR in 2014 despite the franchise winning their second IPL title. Yet, since the 2015 season, Russell has played at least ten games in each edition.

He became one of IPL's most feared finishers, evidenced by his incredible career IPL strike rate of 174 in 112 games.

Russell has scored over 2,200 runs for KKR and picked up 95 wickets, including four seasons of over 300 runs and six with at least ten scalps.

The 35-year-old enjoyed his best season with KKR in 2019, when he was the Player of the Tournament, scoring 510 runs at a strike rate of over 200 and picking up 11 wickets.

Despite diminishing returns last season, KKR has retained Russell for the 2024 campaign.

"No other franchise or even my country never really invest that much on me" - Andre Russell

During the 2023 IPL season, Andre Russell detailed his relationship with KKR and how the franchise helped him overcome knee injuries.

The veteran all-rounder has struggled with fitness and form since his explosive 2019 season, yet the franchise has shown unwavering trust in Russell by retaining him at all costs.

During an interaction with Star Sports last year, Russell thanked the franchise, saying:

"Where I was, a few years ago, KKR actually make things happen for me where they send me to get proper treatments on my knees. That's something special to me to be honest. No other franchise or even my country never really invest that much on me. “I'm happy here. I don't see any other franchise I would love to be a part of in this tournament because I've been here for about 9 years now."

After a two-year hiatus, Russell finally returned to the West Indian T20I side for the England series in December last year.

He impressed immediately with three wickets and 29* on his return to help the Caribbean side win the series opener. Russell also scored a half-century in the penultimate T20I and eventually helped the side clinch the series 3-2.

The Jamaican has continued his excellent form in the Australia series, scoring 37 and 71 in the final two T20Is.

