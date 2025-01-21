"For you people this maybe news but for me it is not" - Former Pakistan cricketer's huge statement on new captain in IPL 2025

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali made a huge statement on newly appointed Indian Premier League (IPL) captain Rishabh Pant. On his YouTube channel, Basit stated that Pant being announced as captain of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for the 2025 season is not something unexpected.

The former batter stated that while it might be news to others, it was normal to him as he expected Pant to be made captain much earlier. Sanjiv Goenka, owner of the IPL franchise, announced Pant as LSG captain on Monday, January 20.

Notably, Pant was released by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction. Lucknow splurged a massive amount of ₹27 crore to bring in the left-handed wicket-keeper batter, now appointing him captain as well.

Trending

"Coming to Lucknow Super Giants, LSG, they have made Rishabh Pant the captain. For you people, this may be news but for me, it is not. It is normal for me. The day he gave a press conference in the Sydney Test, if you remember I had told another MS Dhoni has arrived. Future captain who? Rishabh Pant," the former Pakistan batter said. (1:15)

Basit also added that Pant will be India's captain in the future as well. He mentioned that Pant being made captain will benefit his batting as he will play with more responsibility.

"Whoever be the vice-captain, Gill or anyone, Rishabh Pant had to be the captain. I feel that him becoming captain will benefit his batting as well. The way he plays casual shots now, when he becomes captain, he will play in his limits," said Basit.

Later on in the video, Basit also highlighted the importance of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant. He stated that the Indian team will not perform without these two and that having left-handers is key.

"Yashasvi Jaiswal is too good. Without Jaiswal and Rishabh Pant, I am saying it again, India's team does not form. It is important to have left-handers," he opined. (2:18)

Rishabh Pant's record as captain in IPL

Rishabh Pant will now face double the pressure after being announced LSG captain ahead of the IPL 2025 season. Not only will he have to justify his massive price tag but he will now also have to deliver as captain of the side.

However, captaincy in the cash-rich league is not something new to Pant. He previously led the Delhi Capitals during his nine-year-long stint with the team. Pant led them for three seasons in 2021, 2022, and 2024.

The wicket-keeper batter has captained 43 matches, winning 23 of them with a win percentage of 53.28. As captain, he has also scored 1,205 runs at an average of 35 and strike rate of 144 with six fifties to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news