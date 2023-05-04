"For Surya, even SKY is not the limit" - S Sreesanth heaps praise on MI star Suryakumar Yadav for his incredible knock vs PBKS in IPL 2023

Former Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth lauded Mumbai Indians (MI) star Suryakumar Yadav for his incredible knock of 66 runs off just 31 balls against the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the PCA Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday, May 4.

Suryakumar provided the much-needed impetus to Mumbai's run chase and helped them track down the target of 215 runs with seven balls to spare. He played incredibly well and looked at his absolute best.

Sreesanth was just short of words for some absolutely breathtaking shots that Suryakumar played. Speaking to Star Sports after Mumbai's win, here's what S Sreesanth had to say about the way Suryakumar Yadav toyed with the PBKS bowlers:

"SKY isn't just a batter, he's a mathematician. The way he carries himself is simply superb. He dissects the field like a mathematician uses a compass and a protractor on the paper. He makes those calculations brilliantly inside his sharp mind and makes full use of the dimension of the ground, the pace of the bowler, etc. He literally knows exactly where the fielder is and where the gaps are. He's so precise. They say 'sky is the limit' but for Surya, even SKY is not the limit."

He added:

"Once Mumbai Indians taste victory, there's no stopping them. They have a long history of success. They've done it in the past and can repeat it."

Ishan Kishan's form massive boost for MI: Tom Moody

Former Australian cricketer Tom Moody was also present in the discussion and he also hailed Mumbai's incredible batting might for having chased down a total in excess of 210 for the second game in a row.

He believes Ishan Kishan coming back to form is the cherry on top for Rohit Sharma and Co. On this, Moody stated:

"Mumbai Indians have a very strong batting line-up, that is their strength. They are a fearless side in a run chase and they are proving it. The only missing piece in their batting was Ishan Kishan and his coming to form is a massive boost for MI."

Ishan played a fine knock of 75 and won the Player of the Match award. This would give him a lot of confidence going into the next game on Saturday against the Chennai Super Kings.

