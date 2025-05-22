"For any team that's coming up against RCB" - 2016 winner's stunning revelation of messages he receives daily amid IPL 2025

Former SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Ben Cutting has revealed receiving hundreds of requests from fans to join the ongoing IPL 2025 as a replacement player. He said people want to see him playing against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Cutting played a starring role in SRH's famous eight-run victory over RCB in the IPL 2016 final at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The Australian all-rounder remained unbeaten on 39 off 15 balls, striking four sixes and three fours.

He also took the crucial wickets of Chris Gayle and KL Rahul, registering bowling figures of 4-0-35-2. Cutting was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his all-round heroics.

Speaking about how fans have been requesting him to play as a replacement player in the current edition, here's what Cutting said during a recent interview with ESPNcricinfo:

"If I load up my private messages on Instagram now, there'll be 150 every day saying, 'Can you make yourself available for the IPL as a replacement player?' for any team that's coming up against RCB?'"

Picking the IPL 2016 triumph with SRH as the highlight point in his cricketing career, Cutting added:

"What was achieved that night… It's essentially one of the biggest sporting events in the world. To play for Australia was always a lifetime goal of mine, and I'm still disappointed I didn't get to play Test cricket. But that IPL final, for me, still ranks higher than everything else."

Cutting has 21 IPL matches to his name. He scored 238 runs at a strike rate of 168.79 and an average of 21.64. With the ball, he bagged 10 wickets at an economy rate of 9.16. He was also part of the Mumbai Indians (MI) title-winning squad in 2019.

"I just wish it wasn't against Watto!" - Ben Cutting on taking Shane Watson to the cleaners in IPL 2016 final

While batting, Ben Cutting dominated former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson in the 2016 final. The swashbuckling batter hit three sixes and a four off Watson, as SRH accumulated 24 runs from the 20th over.

While Cutting's batting exploits were pivotal in SRH's triumph, he mentioned that he felt bad about Watson being at the receiving end of his onslaught. In the same interview, he said:

"I knew that he was bowling close to 140 [kph] and some quick bowling like that on that sort of wicket was going to suit my game to a tee. I just wish it wasn't against Watto! I love the bloke. He was a hero of mine coming through the ranks. I still feel guilty about seeing it unfold like that against someone that I looked up to - and still do - as a hero on the field."

Recalling the celebration after SRH's victory, Cutting added:

"Looking back, I just wish I'd had more photos during the celebrations with the trophy. I've got one blurry one of myself and [assistant coach] Murali [Muthiah Muralidaran], but I really wish that I would've had more with that special trophy."

Meanwhile, SRH endured a dismal campaign this year, failing to qualify for the playoffs. With nine points from 12 outings, they are placed eighth in the points table.

