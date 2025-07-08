Former CSK bowler shares pictures of MS Dhoni cutting cake to celebrate 44th birthday in family's presence [In Picture]

Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowler Monu Singh shared pictures of MS Dhoni celebrating his 44th birthday in the presence of his family. Dhoni turned 44 on Monday, July 7, 2025.

The former CSK pacer posted pictures on his Instagram, where MS Dhoni can be seen cutting his birthday cake at his farmhouse. The former Indian captain can be seen dressed in a casual black t-shirt with tracks. He can be seen feeding a slice of the cake to Monu Singh.

In the pictures, his wife, Sakshi, and daughter Ziva can also be seen taking part in the celebrations along with a few other family members.

"Happy 44th Mahi bhaiya @mahi7781 ❤️ You’re a gift to us," Monu captioned the post.

Monu Singh, who currently plays domestic cricket for Jharkhand, made his debut for CSK in the 2020 season. Interestingly, he was roped in by the franchise at his base price of ₹20 lakh ahead of the 2018 season. He had to wait for a couple of years before making his debut, which came against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

He bowled only two overs in the game and gave away 20 runs without picking up a wicket. It proved to be his first and only IPL match as he has not played a single game ever after till date.

MS Dhoni's CSK eyeing Sanju Samson for IPL 2026

Recently, there have been multiple reports of CSK eyeing wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson for the upcoming IPL 2026 season. Notably, Samson is the captain of the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

"We are definitely looking at Sanju. He is an Indian batter, who is a keeper and an opener. So if he is available, we will certainly have a look at the option of having him in our fold. Who we will trade him with we have not taken that call because the matter has not gone that far. But yes, in principle, we are interested," a CSK official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

Samson coming in as a wicketkeeper-batter could raise questions about MS Dhoni's future and role in the side. Dhoni led CSK in the 2025 season, with Ruturaj Gaikwad being ruled out after a few initial games due to injury.

The veteran was not quite at his best with the bat. Moreover, CSK also had a poor outing as they finished at the bottom of the table with just four wins from 14 matches.

