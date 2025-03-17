Former CSK player Shadab Jakati predicts top 4 teams of IPL 2025, leaves out MI and RCB [Exclusive]

Former Chennai Super Kings spinner Shadab Jakati has shared his predictions for the top four teams of IPL 2025. Interestingly, Jakati left out Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru in his Top 4 lineup.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda on the sidelines of Asian Legends League in Nathdwara, Indian Royals spinner Shadab Jakati spoke about a range of topics. One of them was the upcoming IPL 2025 tournament, which will start on March 22.

Being a former IPL-winning player, Jakati was asked to predict the Top 4 teams of the season. The left-arm spinner picked defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders along with IPL 2023 finalists Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans. For the fourth team, he was confused between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals.

"In my opinion, KKR will definitely qualify. Chennai also seems strong. So, KKR, Chennai, even Gujarat is strong, and then either Lucknow or Delhi will be fourth team. I think the players Delhi have chosen this year, the team looks good. Delhi might surprise us this year," Jakati replied.

When asked to predict the winner of the tournament, Jakati said Delhi may win their maiden IPL trophy this season.

"This year, I think a lot of teams have a good lineup. The think tank of franchises have done their homework. On paper, all teams are looking good. I'll go with Delhi Capitals," the former CSK star responded.

"I hope Virat scores the maximum runs and wins Orange Cap"- Shadab Jakati

During the same chat, Shadab Jakati was also asked to predict the winners of the Orange Cap and Purple Cap in IPL 2025. Jakati named two Indian batters and three Indian bowlers as the probable candidates to win the awards.

"I hope RCB performs well this year. Virat has been playing for one franchise for so many seasons. He deserves to have that trophy. I hope Virat scores the maximum runs and wins Orange Cap, or Rohit wins it," Jakati said.

"I think Jasprit Bumrah can win Purple Cap this year. From spinners, I think Kuldeep Yadav or Yuzvendra Chahal have a chance," he added.

It will be interesting to see if Shadab Jakati's predictions prove to be correct. The IPL 2025 tournament will start on March 22 with a match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

