Former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spinner Maheesh Theekshana tied the knot with his girlfriend Arthika Yonali on Friday, January 17. The Sri Lankan cricketer's wedding ceremony took place at Shangri-La in Colombo.

CSK shared a picture from Theekshana's wedding on their Instagram handle, congratulating the 24-year-old on his wedding. Yonali is a cabin crew by profession and has regularly featured on the talented spinner's social media account.

Reacting to the Lankan spinner's marriage, the five-time champions wrote on Instagram:

"Here’s to spinning a beautiful story of Yellove together! ✨💛"

Here are some more pictures and videos to give you a glimpse of Theekshana's marriage ceremony with Yonali in Colombo.

On the cricketing front, Maheesh Theekshana was last seen in action during Sri Lanka's three-match away ODI series against New Zealand earlier this month. He claimed a stunning hat-trick in the second fixture, becoming the seventh Sri Lankan to register an ODI hat-trick.

He was his team's leading wicket-taker in the rubber, bagging seven scalps in two innings. New Zealand clinched the series 2-1, with Sri Lanka just managing a solitary 140-run victory in the dead rubber third ODI.

Maheesh Theekshana's stint with CSK ended ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction

Maheesh Theekshana made his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut in 2022 for Chennai. He was part of the side for three seasons before being released ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction.

The crafty off-spinner was roped in by Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the IPL 2025 auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The inaugural champions roped in the bowler for ₹4.40 crore after an intense bidding war with Mumbai Indians (MI).

During his stint with Chennai, Theekshana picked up 25 wickets from 27 matches at an economy rate of 7.66. He was part of the Chennai-based team's title-winning campaign in 2023. In the 2022 edition, he became the youngster CSK bowler to take a four-wicket in the competition.

