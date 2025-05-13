Former RCB all-rounder returns from injury as Australia announce squad for WTC 2025 final vs South Africa

Australia and former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) all-rounder Cameron Green has returned to the squad for the World Test Championship (WTC) final, set to take place at Lord's against South Africa next month. Alongside the 15-man squad that remains the same for the West Indies tour, Cricket Australia have named Brendan Doggett as a travelling reserve.

Green underwent surgery for his back injury, forcing him to miss the home Test series against India, the BBL, the Sri Lanka tour, the Champions Trophy 2025, and the IPL. The seam-bowling all-rounder returned to action with a County Cricket stint for Gloucestershire, scoring a hundred against Kent. However, he didn't bowl in any of the three matches.

Matthew Kuhnemann has pipped Todd Murphy as the second spinner alongside senior bowler Nathan Lyon. However, he is unlikely to play at Lord's but could be quite useful in the subsequent West Indies tour. There was no place for Mitchell Marsh, with Beau Webster keeping his place after playing a key role in Australia's victory over India in Sydney earlier this year. Sam Konstas has been retained, but one of Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland and Mitchell Starc remains likely to miss out on the eleven.

Australia's squad for WTC final: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster. Travelling reserve: Brendan Doggett.

"Means a lot to the group to reach the final" - Australia's chief selector

George Bailey. (Image Credits: Getty)

The men's team's chief selector, George Bailey, said the team is looking forward to an exciting challenge from South Africa at the Home of Cricket. Bailey said, as quoted by cricket.com.au:

"The team finished the WTC cycle with an impressive series victory in Sri Lanka following an equally strong summer in defeating India for the first time in a decade. Those series capped a consistent performance across the two-year cycle and now presents us with the incredibly exciting opportunity to defend the World Test Championship. It means a lot to the group to reach the final and they are very much looking forward to the challenge South Africa will present at Lord's."

The Proteas will be partaking in the WTC final for the first time.

