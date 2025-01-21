Former SRH batter named England’s new white-ball vice-captain ahead of IND vs ENG 2025 series

Former Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Harry Brook has been named England's new white-ball vice-captain. The announcement was made by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) ahead of their white-ball series against India.

England are in India for a five-match T20I and three-match ODI series ahead of the Champions Trophy. The first T20I will be played on Wednesday, January 22, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Harry Brook has earned his reputation as a vital player in the English setup in a short period. He made his international debut for England three years ago in 2022 against the West Indies.

Looking at his white-ball record, Brook's numbers speak for his abilities. He has played 39 T20Is and has scored 707 runs at an average of 30.73 and a strike-rate of 146.07. In ODIs, he has scored 719 runs from 20 games at an average of 39.94 and a strike-rate of 106.83.

Moreover, Harry Brook has been a key performer in the longer format as well. He has played 24 Tests and has amassed 2281 runs at an average of 58.48 including eight centuries.

Jos Buttler will lead England for the white-ball series against India. With the likes of Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, and Adil Rashid among other senior cricketers present across both squads, Brook's appointment as vice-captain reflects a futuristic move and trust in his capabilities by the ECB.

The right-hander has had an impressive career so far and being included in the leadership group only adds another feather to his cap. That said, this will be a crucial series for him to deliver as a batter and vice-captain.

England's Harry Brook to play for Delhi Capitals in IPL 2025

Talking about his career in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Harry Brook began his journey in 2023 with SRH. The batter played 11 matches in the season and scored 190 runs at an average of 21.11 and a strike rate of 123.37.

He was released by SRH and was signed by the Delhi Capitals ahead of the 2024 season. However, Brook pulled out last minute citing personal reasons. Nonetheless, the Capitals went after him once again during the 2025 season auction.

Eventually, they acquired his services for INR 6.25 Crore. Therefore, he will feature for Delhi in what will be only his second IPL season. His first season's numbers do not do justice to his prowess in T20 cricket. Harry Brook will look forward to having a successful IPL season this time around.

