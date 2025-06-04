Full list of finals won by Josh Hazlewood ft. IPL 2025

On Tuesday, June 3, Australian pacer Josh Hazlewood kept his incredible streak of never losing a final alive. The streak was maintained as his side, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), defeated the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by six runs in the IPL 2025 final at the Narendra Modi in Ahmedabad.
The 34-year-old registered figures of 1/54 in four overs in the summit clash. Hazlewood claimed 22 wickets in 12 matches in IPL 2025 to emerge as the joint third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with Trent Boult, who played 16 matches for the Mumbai Indians (MI).
The Aussie pacer's first win in a final came in 2010 when he was part of Australia's Under-19 World Cup squad. Hazlewood's next victory in a final came in 2012 when he won the Champions League T20 while playing for the Sydney Sixers. In 2015, he featured in the Australian playing XI that beat New Zealand to win the ODI World Cup.
In 2021, Hazlewood was part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) side that won the IPL in the UAE. In the same year and in the same country, he was part of Australia's T20 World Cup winning squad.
Two years later, Hazlewood won his second ODI World Cup title for Australia after beating India in the final in Ahmedabad. In 2025, at the same venue, he won the IPL title with RCB, as they beat PBKS in the final on June 3.
Here's the list of finals played and won by Josh Hazlewood:
- 2010 - Under-19 World Cup (Australia)
- 2012 - Champions League T20 (Sydney Sixers)
- 2014 - Sheffield Shield (New South Wales)
- 2015 - ODI World Cup (Australia)
- 2019-2020- Big Bash League (Sydney Sixers)
- 2021 - Indian Premier League (Chennai Super Kings)
- 2021 - T20 World Cup (Australia)
- 2023 - ODI World Cup (Australia)
- 2025 - Indian Premier League (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
A look at Josh Hazlewood's IPL 2025 campaign
In the IPL 2025, Josh Hazlewood played 12 matches for RCB and took 22 wickets at an average of 17.54, an economy rate of 8.77, and a strike rate of 12.00. His best performance of 4/33 came against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on April 24 in Bengaluru.
Hazlewood will next be in action for Australia in the WTC 2025 final against South Africa. The match begins on June 11 at Lord's.
