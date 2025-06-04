Full list of Orange Cap winners in the IPL ft. Sai Sudharsan

Gujarat Titans' Sai Sudharsan became the most recent recipient of the Orange Cap, the honour awarded to the highest run-getter from every IPL season. He becomes the second batter from Gujarat Titans after Shubman Gill (890 runs in 2023) to win the honour.

The Orange Cap is awarded to the player who has scored the most runs in an IPL season. Shaun Marsh was the first player to win the honour, and batters like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have also been adorned with the same. Kohli, in fact, won the Orange Cap in 2024 after scoring 741 runs in 15 games.

Sai Sudharsan has won the IPL 2025 Orange Cap. He has played 15 games and scored 759 runs at an average of 54.21. Sudharsan had a very prolific season for GT and was one of the vital cogs in their successful campaign, scoring six half-centuries and a fine hundred against Delhi Capitals.

Here is the full list of players to have won the Orange Cap:

2008: Shaun Marsh (PBKS) - 616 runs

2009: Matthew Hayden (CSK) - 572 runs

2010: Sachin Tendulkar (MI) - 618 runs

2011: Chris Gayle (RCB) - 608 runs

2012: Chris Gayle (RCB) - 733 runs

2013: Michael Hussey (CSK) - 733 runs

2014: Robin Uthappa (KKR) - 660 runs

2015: David Warner (SRH) - 562 runs

2016: Virat Kohli (RCB) - 973 runs

2017: David Warner (SRH) - 641 runs

2018: Kane Williamson (SRH) - 735 runs

2019: David Warner (SRH) - 692 runs

2020: KL Rahul (PBKS) - 670 runs

2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 635 runs

2022: Jos Buttler (RR) - 863 runs

2023: Shubman Gill (GT) - 890 runs

2024: Virat Kohli (RCB) - 741 runs

2025: SAI SUDHARSAN (GT) - 759 RUNS

Who are the other award winners this year in IPL?

Prasidh Krishna from the Gujarat Titans has won the Purple Cap for IPL 2025. He picked up 25 wickets in 15 matches and was one of the leading bowlers in the death overs as well. Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Suryavanshi was named the Super Striker of the Season, while Chennai Super Kings were the winners of the Fair Play Award.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the IPL for the first time in the franchise's history. They beat the Punjab Kings by six runs and have won their first final in four attempts.

