Full list of players in IPL 2024 who also featured in IPL 2008

The 17th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) is set to be played next year. The upcoming edition has already garnered immense buzz among the masses, courtesy of the recently culminated mini-auction in Dubai.

The inaugural season of the IPL was conducted in 2008, and the popularity of the Indian T20 extravaganza has seen exponential growth over the years. The tournament has provided a great platform for youngsters and even senior players to prove their mettle in the 20-over format.

From one-season wonders to IPL legends, the competition has had its fair share of hits and misses in terms of performances. However, there are a handful of players who are set to partake in the upcoming 2024 season, who also plied trade in the inaugural edition in 2008.

Here's a look at those players and the franchises they will represent in IPL 2024:

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ajinkya Rahane

Legendary Indian keeper-batter MS Dhoni will be at the helm of CSK in the upcoming season. The team's ever-reliable leader will aim for a successful title defense in IPL 2024, which could very well be his swansong for the franchise.

Dhoni's association with Chennai began at the first-ever IPL auction, where he was signed by the team for a whopping ₹9.50 crore, making him the most expensive buy of the 2008 season.

Apart from Dhoni, CSK also have ace all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in their lineup, who is also an IPL veteran. His stint in the cash-rich league began in 2008 with a contract of ₹12 lakh with Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Senior Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane, who had a standout season for CSK in 2023, was retained by the team management for the 2024 edition as well. He was picked up by Mumbai Indians (MI) ahead of the 2008 season and is one of the few players to have featured in all the editions.

Mumbai Indians (MI) - Rohit Sharma and Piyush Chawla

Mumbai have two players in their IPL 2024 squad who were also part of the competition in 2008, with former skipper Rohit Sharma being one of them.

The seasoned campaigner's maiden tryst with IPL came for the now-defunct Deccan Chargers. Sharma impressed many with his batting exploits in the first season, mustering 404 runs from 13 games.

The other player in MI's current team who also played in the IPL in 2008 is veteran leg-spinner Piyush Chawla. The crafty bowler represented Kings XI Punjab (rechristened as Punjab Kings) in the inaugural edition and finished with 17 wickets from 15 outings.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) - Manish Pandey

It was a homecoming of sorts for Indian batter Manish Pandey after he was signed by KKR at his base price of ₹50 lakh at the IPL 2024 auction. His best years in the league have come while donning the purple and gold jersey.

It is worth noting that Pandey was with MI in the 2008 season. However, he did not get to feature in a single game and was benched for the entire season.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) - Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik, and Swapnil Singh

Former RCB captain Virat Kohli has played for the Bangalore-based franchise since the 2008 season. He is the only player in the league's history to have represented the same team for all the seasons so far.

While Bangalore continue to have an empty trophy cabinet, Kohli has been the silver lining in their topsy-turvy journey. He is the most prolific run-getter in the competition's history, having chalked up 7263 runs in 237 matches.

RCB's keeper-batter Dinesh Karthik is also among the players who played in the 2008 edition, having represented the Delhi Daredevils (rechristened as Delhi Capitals).

Bangalore also roped in experienced left-arm spinner Swapnil Singh at the IPL 2024 mini-auction. The 32-year-old was part of MI's squad in 2008 but remained on the bench throughout the season.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) - Shikhar Dhawan and Rishi Dhawan

Left-handed Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan will captain Punjab Kings (PBKS) in IPL 2024. The southpaw played for Delhi in the first-ever season of the cash-rich league, mustering 340 runs from 14 games.

He is one of the most consistent performers in the IPL, having scored over 300 runs in nine seasons. Rishi Dhawan is the other player in the PBKS lineup who also played in the IPL in 2008.

The franchise has shown great faith in the all-rounder's abilities. They first signed him in 2008. Rishi has played a total of seven seasons for Punjab in the tournament.

Gujarat Titans (GT) - Wriddhiman Saha

Indian keeper Wriddhiman Saha has earned widespread praise for his quick-fire knocks at the top of the order for Gujarat Titans (GT). The team will rely on the player for fireworks with the bat in IPL 2024 as well.

Saha was with KKR in 2008. He played 12 matches in the inaugural season and finished with 159 runs at a strike rate of 133.61.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) - Amit Mishra

Amit Mishra is part of LSG's squad for IPL 2024. The leg-spinner has featured in the tournament right from the first-ever season in 2008.

He has established himself as a proven performer in the competition. He was part of the Delhi Daredevils unit in 2008. Mishra is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the league's history, having claimed 173 scalps from 161 games.

Delhi Capitals (DC) - Ishant Sharma

Ishant Sharma's IPL career kicked off with a stint with KKR in 2008. He played 13 games for the franchise in the season and finished with eight wickets.

Sharma will play for Delhi in the next year's IPL after being retained by the side ahead of the IPL 2024 mini-auction.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) - Ravichandran Ashwin

Team India's Ravichandran Ashwin represented CSK in 2008. However, he could not make it to the playing XI that year and had to wait till 2009 for his IPL debut.

Ashwin will be part of Rajasthan in IPL 2024 and is expected to play a pivotal role for the inaugural champions. He has 171 wickets to his name and is fifth on the list of highest wicket-takers.

