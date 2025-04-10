“Galat fahmi dekh lo” - Virat Kohli laughs hard watching his first POTM interview in IPL 2011 [Watch]

Virat Kohli is all set to represent Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in their IPL 2025 clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) on Thursday, April 10. It was against the same team that he won his first-ever 'Player of the Match' (POTM) award in the IPL.

In an interaction with Jatin Sapru on JioHotstar, Kohli reacted to his interview with commentator Harsha Bhogle after receiving his first POTM award. He had scored 56 runs off 38 balls, hitting eight fours and two sixes against Delhi Daredevils in the 2011 season as RCB won that game by three wickets.

During the interview, Virat Kohli had said -

"To be honest I did not plan to bat like that when I went in but I started hitting the ball well and I took charge from Chris (Chris Gayle). That was the plan in the middle that he could play himself in and I would go for my shots because I was hitting it well."

Looking back at his answer, where he had mentioned Chris Gayle playing himself in, Kohli had a hard laugh.

"Chris could play himself in, waah. Galat fahmi dekh lo (Chris could play himself in, wow. Look at the misunderstanding)," he said with while laughing hard.

Watch the moment in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter) below -

Virat Kohli gears up for important home clash against DC

Virat Kohli has been in good form in the ongoing IPL 2025 season. He has scored 164 runs from four games at an average of 54.66 and a strike-rate of 143.85. The veteran batter has also scored two half-centuries.

In their previous game against Mumbai Indians, Kohli scored 67 runs off 42 balls, including eight fours and two sixes, setting the platform for a big total as RCB eventually won the game by 12 runs.

He will be confident coming into this game and will look to deliver with the bat once again. RCB have three wins from four games so far. All of their wins have come away from home, and their only defeat has been at home.

As they are set to host Delhi Capitals in Bengaluru, they will be keen to register their first home win of the season.

